Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:20 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:45 PM MST, Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Deer Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, West Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 9:30 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Dust Storm Warning
until WED 9:30 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:01 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County, Pima County, Graham County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:03 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County, Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Biden speaks to nation after dropping out of race; man accused of starting Watch Fire | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  July 24, 2024 7:03pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Biden speaks after ending campaign | Nightly Roundup

From the latest in the 2024 presidential race to a man who is accused of setting a destructive wildfire in Arizona, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From President Joe Biden's first address to the nation after ending his re-election bid to an arrest that was made in connection with a destructive Arizona wildfire, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

1. Tribal member accused of starting the Watch Fire

Watch Fire: San Carlos tribal member accused of starting wildfire
Police say a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe has been arrested in connection with a wildfire that destroyed 21 homes on the native reservation earlier in July.

2. ASU student fell to her death at Yosemite

ASU student falls to her death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome
A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young Arizona woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith.

3. Articles of impeachment filed against VP Harris

GOP congressman files articles of impeachment against Kamala Harris
A Republican Congressman is filing impeachment papers against Vice President Kamala Harris.

4. VP nominee to visit Phoenix area

JD Vance is coming to Arizona after Trump names him as his running mate
Ohio Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, is making a stop in Arizona on Wednesday, July 31. Here's what to know and how to register.

5. Biden speaks to nation after he ended his re-election bid

Biden on dropping out of 2024 race: 'I revere this office, but I love my country more'
President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday and offered the public their first chance to hear directly from him, his rationale for dropping out of the 2024 race.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 7/24/24