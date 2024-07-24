Biden speaks to nation after dropping out of race; man accused of starting Watch Fire | Nightly Roundup

Biden speaks after ending campaign | Nightly Roundup
From the latest in the 2024 presidential race to a man who is accused of setting a destructive wildfire in Arizona, here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From President Joe Biden's first address to the nation after ending his re-election bid to an arrest that was made in connection with a destructive Arizona wildfire, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
1. Tribal member accused of starting the Watch Fire
Police say a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe has been arrested in connection with a wildfire that destroyed 21 homes on the native reservation earlier in July.
2. ASU student fell to her death at Yosemite
A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young Arizona woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith.
3. Articles of impeachment filed against VP Harris
A Republican Congressman is filing impeachment papers against Vice President Kamala Harris.
4. VP nominee to visit Phoenix area
Ohio Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, is making a stop in Arizona on Wednesday, July 31. Here's what to know and how to register.
5. Biden speaks to nation after he ended his re-election bid
President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday and offered the public their first chance to hear directly from him, his rationale for dropping out of the 2024 race.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 7/24/24