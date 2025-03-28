Gas prices remain level as Arizona legislature aims to curb hikes from switch to summer blend

article

The Brief Gas prices in Arizona dropped by a penny last week, while nationwide prices increased by three cents. Arizona is still among the 10 most expensive states for gas in the U.S. An amendment to a house bill in the Arizona State Legislature proposes to change the law to allow more than one summer blend and give providers more supply options, thus lowering summer gas prices.



While gas prices in Arizona are among the 10 most expensive in America, overall prices are 40 cents lower than this time last year in the country.

New data from AAA shows that prices in Arizona decreased by one cent per gallon last from week, while across the country the price per gallon increased by three cents.

Local perspective:

The average price per gallon in Arizona is $3.33, while in Phoenix its $3.49, in Tucson its $3.09, in Flagstaff its $3.23 and in Yuma its $3.07.

Big picture view:

According to the report from AAA, production has decreased to 9.2 million barrels per day while demand has dropped from 8.81 barrels per day to 8.64 bpd in the U.S. oil market last week.

California, Hawaii and Washington all have an average price per gallon of over $4.00 while Mississippi has the lowest price per gallon at $2.68.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Why you should care:

Gas prices are expected to spike in Arizona as providers in the state will soon have to switch the summer blend to comply with EPA standards.

An amendment to House Bill 2300 in the Arizona State House, aims to expand the summer blend options from one type to several.

The legislation would increase supply for Arizona providers and thus, lower the price from typical summer averages due to the increased competition.