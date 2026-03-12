New River pastor murder suspect Adam Sheafe asks to plead guilty, requests death penalty

The Brief Adam Sheafe, who is accused of killing and mutilating Pastor William Schonemann, requested to plead guilty to all counts during a court appearance on March 12. Representing himself, Sheafe asked for the death penalty and requested that the court process be expedited to "move on with our lives." A judge has not yet ruled on the plea request; the next court hearing is scheduled for April 24.



The man accused of brutally killing a beloved pastor in New River nearly a year ago was back in court today. Adam Sheafe, who is representing himself, is asking the judge to enter a guilty plea and move the case along quickly.

Sheafe is accused of murdering and mutilating the body of Pastor William Schonemann in April 2025.

In a jailhouse interview with FOX 10 last year, Sheafe claimed the killing was part of a plot targeting more than a dozen Christian leaders across the country.

Sheafe initially filed a petition to plead "no contest," but the state objected.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors argued that such a plea is usually reserved for defendants who cannot remember their crime due to intoxication or other reasons. Sheafe then told the judge he would plead guilty to all counts in exchange for a bench trial.

"I have no mitigating factors," Sheafe said. "Undisputable fact... move on with our lives."

What's next:

Sheafe has asked for the death penalty and wants the court process expedited. No decision on that request was made in March. He is scheduled to be back in court April 24.