Nancy Guthrie latest news; Buc-ee's opening date revealed for 1st AZ location l Morning News Brief

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From the latest news as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters Day 41 to the opening date revealed for the first Arizona Buc-ee's location, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 13.

1. Day 41 of Nancy Guthrie search

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2. Buc-ee's coming soon to AZ

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3. Caribbean getaway turns into nightmare

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4. Teen comes to his mother's aid, punches out stepdad

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5. Phoenix QuikTrip shooting investigation

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