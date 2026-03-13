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Nancy Guthrie latest news; Buc-ee's opening date revealed for 1st AZ location l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 13, 2026 10:02am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, March 13, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From the latest news as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters Day 41 to the opening date revealed for the first Arizona Buc-ee's location, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 13.

1. Day 41 of Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 41 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 41 latest updates

Friday marks Day 41 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

2. Buc-ee's coming soon to AZ

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Buc-ee's opening date set for Goodyear location
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Buc-ee's opening date set for Goodyear location

The 74,000-square-foot super gas station will have 120 fueling stations, and offer its iconic food items, such as Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky and smoked brisket.

3. Caribbean getaway turns into nightmare

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Woman allegedly touches passengers' faces, then punches elderly travelers during Caribbean flight
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Woman allegedly touches passengers' faces, then punches elderly travelers during Caribbean flight

Ebony Harper faces felony charges after a Frontier flight was diverted to Miami following the mid-air altercation.

4. Teen comes to his mother's aid, punches out stepdad

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Alabama teen comes to mother's aid, knocks out stepfather during alleged strangulation attempt
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Alabama teen comes to mother's aid, knocks out stepfather during alleged strangulation attempt

 

5. Phoenix QuikTrip shooting investigation

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Man found with life-threatening injuries at Phoenix QuikTrip
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Man found with life-threatening injuries at Phoenix QuikTrip

Police are investigating after they say a man was found with a gunshot wound at a gas station near Cave Creek and Greenway roads.

Friday & weekend weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/13/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/13/26

Happy Friday! Highs in the Valley will be in the 90s today and throughout the weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews