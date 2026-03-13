Arizona weather forecast: Record heat possible on Friday in Phoenix

The Brief The forecast high today in Phoenix is 93 degrees, which will set a new record for warmth. The previous record high was 92, set in 2017. Highs will stay in the 90s this weekend in the Valley. Next week will be even warmer, with 100-degree highs in the forecast for the first time in 2026.



We're stuck on repeat through the weekend.

Friday and the Weekend:

Our well-above average temperatures return us to the 90s each afternoon through the weekend and early next week. The forecast high today is 93 degrees, which will set a new record for warmth. The previous record high was 92, set in 2017.

A ridge of high pressure that has been warming us the last several days will begin to shift southward of us this weekend. As this collapse occurs, some high clouds will slip over Arizona this weekend. Winds will also increase a bit with gusts around 10-20 mph in Phoenix and 25-35 mph possible in the High Country this Saturday and Sunday.

Even with some passing clouds, we'll remain very warm. The forecast high for Saturday hits 92 degrees. Sunday is also expected to cap around 92 degrees. It will be mostly to partly sunny around the state, and dry. The record for Sunday may be tied, as well.

Next Week:

A new round of high pressure, even stronger than the first, begins to build up to our west Sunday into Monday. By next Tuesday into Wednesday, the high will center up over Arizona and the southwest. As this happens, the forecast high will skyrocket. Triple digits are likely by Wednesday in the Valley, and may continue right through next weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com