Nancy Guthrie latest search updates; body found in burned car on Valley freeway l Morning News Brief

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From the latest updates on the continued search for Nancy Guthrie to a body that was found inside a burned car on a Valley freeway, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 22.

1. Day 81 of Nancy Guthrie search

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2. Body found in burned car on Valley freeway

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3. Man severely burned in gas line explosion

4. Deadly West Valley house fire

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5. Power goes out in Flagstaff area

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