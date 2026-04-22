Nancy Guthrie latest search updates; body found in burned car on Valley freeway l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From the latest updates on the continued search for Nancy Guthrie to a body that was found inside a burned car on a Valley freeway, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 22.
1. Day 81 of Nancy Guthrie search
Featured
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 81 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
2. Body found in burned car on Valley freeway
Featured
DPS says a woman has been taken into custody after a body with a gunshot wound was found inside a burned car on the Loop 101 in Glendale.
3. Man severely burned in gas line explosion
A Mayer job site gas line explosion left a man with second- and third-degree burns— but it was his coworkers' swift actions that saved his life.
4. Deadly West Valley house fire
Featured
One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home on April 22 near Baseline and Pima Roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
5. Power goes out in Flagstaff area
Featured
Power was shut off on Wednesday to approximately 6,000 APS customers in the Flagstaff area. The company says the outage is part of a plan to help reduce the risk of wildfires.
A look at today's weather
Valley temps are cooling down as we'll see a high in the 80s on Wednesday.
Click here for full forecast