Peoria autism center worker accused of assault after allegedly kicking non-verbal student

The Brief An employee at the Soar Autism Center in Peoria has been arrested after surveillance footage emerged showing him kicking a five-year-old child. Adolfo Salas faces charges of child abuse and aggravated assault following the Monday incident involving a non-verbal child who suffered facial bruising. The center has not responded to inquiries regarding Salas's current employment status.



A Peoria therapist is accused of kicking a five-year-old non-verbal child with autism.

The incident happened on Monday, June 1, and now he is accused of child abuse and aggravated assault.

What we know:

The therapist, Adolfo Salas, is seen on Soar Autism Center surveillance video with the five-year-old child. In court this week, the state prosecutor emphasized the video is a voice for a child who could not speak up.

"This entire incident was recorded on video surveillance," Deputy County Attorney Ashley Stetson said. "Had there not been that recording, there would be no one to advocate for this child, for the child cannot communicate."

Salas was working as a master RBT, a registered behavioral technician, with Soar Autism Center at 83rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police records state he told another employee he accidentally kicked the victim.

Once staff reviewed the video footage, it was reported to police, and he was placed on administrative leave.

Adolfo Salas in court

"It wasn't just the alleged kick to the face, your honor," Stetson said. "The suspect was acting aggressively toward the child. This is a 5-year-old child."

The video appears to begin with Salas making the child pick up trash off the floor. Seconds later, Salas is seen lifting the trash can and kicking the boy in the face with his right foot. Immediately after, the child can be heard starting to cry.

Records state the child had a bruise on the left side of his face.

"The suspect, not only is he in a position of trust, but he works with children who have special needs," Stetson said. "The state does understand that he doesn’t have any criminal history, but that does not negate the fact that the allegations in this case are very concerning."

Adolfo Salas is seen on Soar Autism Center security footage appearing to kick a child on June 1.

Dig deeper:

A former employee with Soar Autism Center who worked closely with this child reached out to FOX 10 requesting to remain anonymous, saying she previously warned management about a lack of staff support.

She said, "While I am shocked by who was involved, I can only assume he felt overwhelmed and without adequate support. I do not condone Mr. Salas’s actions, but I fully understand the frustration that can build when working long, intensive hours with a high-behavior client without proper backing from leadership."

Multiple attempts were made to reach out to Soar Autism Center to check on whether Salas is still employed or whether he is still on administrative leave, but no response has been received.