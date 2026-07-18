Phoenix apartment attack: 1 dead, 2 women fighting for life after midnight shooting, stabbings
PHOENIX - A violent overnight confrontation at a Phoenix apartment complex has left one man dead and two women hospitalized with serious injuries, according to authorities.
What we know:
The incident, which involved both gunfire and stabbings, unfolded just after midnight on Saturday near 16th Street and Colter Street. Phoenix police officers quickly flooded the scene and took one suspect into custody.
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Officers initially rushed to the complex just after midnight following 911 calls reporting a possible shooting. When first responders arrived, they discovered a chaotic and bloody scene involving multiple victims. Two women were found suffering from severe stab wounds. They were immediately transported to a local hospital with injuries described as serious.
As officers continued to search the area, they found a man who had been both stabbed and shot. Paramedics with the Phoenix Fire Department tried to help the man, but his injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet released the identities of the deceased man, the injured women or the suspect in custody. Police have also not commented on what may have triggered the deadly encounter.
Map of the area where the homicide occurred:
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.