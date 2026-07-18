Phoenix apartment attack: 1 dead, 2 women fighting for life after midnight shooting, stabbings

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The Brief One man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives after a midnight shooting and stabbing at a Phoenix apartment complex. Responding officers found the female victims with severe stab wounds and the male victim suffering from both gunshot and knife wounds. Phoenix police have a suspect in custody, though a motive for the deadly attack has not yet been released.



A violent overnight confrontation at a Phoenix apartment complex has left one man dead and two women hospitalized with serious injuries, according to authorities.

What we know:

The incident, which involved both gunfire and stabbings, unfolded just after midnight on Saturday near 16th Street and Colter Street. Phoenix police officers quickly flooded the scene and took one suspect into custody.

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Officers initially rushed to the complex just after midnight following 911 calls reporting a possible shooting. When first responders arrived, they discovered a chaotic and bloody scene involving multiple victims. Two women were found suffering from severe stab wounds. They were immediately transported to a local hospital with injuries described as serious.

As officers continued to search the area, they found a man who had been both stabbed and shot. Paramedics with the Phoenix Fire Department tried to help the man, but his injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identities of the deceased man, the injured women or the suspect in custody. Police have also not commented on what may have triggered the deadly encounter.

Map of the area where the homicide occurred: