Multiple police shootings being investigated; gas station spat turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

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From two officer-involved shootings in the East Valley, to an argument that turned deadly at a Phoenix gas station, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 18, 2026.

1. Armed suspect shot dead after allegedly pulling gun during chase

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2. Homicide suspect hospitalized after being shot by Mesa Police

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3. Toddler hospitalized after being pulled from pool

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4. Gas station spat between strangers turns deadly

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5. More products linked to Cyclosporiasis outbreak

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A look at your weather this weekend

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