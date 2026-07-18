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Multiple police shootings being investigated; gas station spat turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 18, 2026 5:49 PM MST
Published July 18, 2026 5:49 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From two officer-involved shootings in the East Valley, to an argument that turned deadly at a Phoenix gas station, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 18, 2026.

1. Armed suspect shot dead after allegedly pulling gun during chase

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Chandler Police shoot, kill armed suspect during foot chase in Tempe
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Chandler Police shoot, kill armed suspect during foot chase in Tempe

Chandler Police detectives shot and killed a man near Scottsdale and McKellips roads in Tempe after the suspect allegedly pulled a gun while trying to evade arrest.

2. Homicide suspect hospitalized after being shot by Mesa Police

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Murder suspect fires at Mesa police after barricading inside apartment
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Murder suspect fires at Mesa police after barricading inside apartment

A homicide suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds at Mesa police officers after barricading himself inside an apartment complex near Dobson and Broadway Road.

3. Toddler hospitalized after being pulled from pool 

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3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool
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3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in a Scottsdale neighborhood on Shangri La Road.

4. Gas station spat between strangers turns deadly

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Phoenix gas station spat between strangers turns deadly, 21-year-old arrested for murder
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Phoenix gas station spat between strangers turns deadly, 21-year-old arrested for murder

A 22-year-old man is dead after an argument with a stranger escalated into a shooting at a gas station near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

5. More products linked to Cyclosporiasis outbreak

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Taylor Farms pulls Mexico iceberg lettuce as cyclospora outbreak investigation expands
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Taylor Farms pulls Mexico iceberg lettuce as cyclospora outbreak investigation expands

Taylor Farms said it is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico after the FDA linked a cyclosporiasis outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce.

A look at your weather this weekend

More weekend showers expected as humidity, muggy conditions hit Phoenix region
More weekend showers expected as humidity, muggy conditions hit Phoenix region

More weekend showers expected as humidity, muggy conditions hit Phoenix region

A severe thunderstorm warning brought 60 mph wind gusts to parts of Arizona while Phoenix experienced high humidity and a break in triple-digit temperatures. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the rain chances for the remainder of the weekend. 

Get the Full Forecast

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