Multiple police shootings being investigated; gas station spat turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From two officer-involved shootings in the East Valley, to an argument that turned deadly at a Phoenix gas station, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 18, 2026.
1. Armed suspect shot dead after allegedly pulling gun during chase
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Chandler Police detectives shot and killed a man near Scottsdale and McKellips roads in Tempe after the suspect allegedly pulled a gun while trying to evade arrest.
2. Homicide suspect hospitalized after being shot by Mesa Police
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A homicide suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds at Mesa police officers after barricading himself inside an apartment complex near Dobson and Broadway Road.
3. Toddler hospitalized after being pulled from pool
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A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in a Scottsdale neighborhood on Shangri La Road.
4. Gas station spat between strangers turns deadly
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A 22-year-old man is dead after an argument with a stranger escalated into a shooting at a gas station near 16th Street and Thomas Road.
5. More products linked to Cyclosporiasis outbreak
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Taylor Farms said it is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico after the FDA linked a cyclosporiasis outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce.
A look at your weather this weekend
A severe thunderstorm warning brought 60 mph wind gusts to parts of Arizona while Phoenix experienced high humidity and a break in triple-digit temperatures. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the rain chances for the remainder of the weekend.
Get the Full Forecast