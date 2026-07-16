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Arizona In-N-Out brawl caught on video shows customers running for cover

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Tempe
Updated July 16, 2026 12:18 PM MST Published July 16, 2026 10:41 AM MST
In-N-Out fight causes panic in Tempe
In-N-Out fight causes panic in Tempe

In-N-Out fight causes panic in Tempe

Video shows people throwing punches and tackling each other inside a Tempe In-N-Out Burger.

The Brief

    • A video circulating online shows customers running for cover after a violent fight broke out inside a Tempe In-N-Out Burger.
    • Tempe police responded to the restaurant near Rural Road and Playa del Norte Drive just after 7 p.m. Monday following reports of the brawl.
    • All individuals involved in the physical altercation fled the scene before officers arrived.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A video circulating online shows customers running for cover at a Tempe In-N-Out Burger restaurant after a fight erupted inside the restaurant.

What we know:

People were seen screaming and running for the door as the brawl unfolded. Video of the incident captured the scene as chaos broke out, showing people throwing punches and tackling each other to the ground.

Tempe police say they were called to the In-N-Out Burger, located near Rural Road and Playa del Norte Drive, just after 7 p.m. on July 13 for reports of a fight.

Another person who uploaded video of the fight said customers were "camping out" inside the restaurant during an active monsoon storm. 

By the time officers arrived, everyone involved in the fight had already taken off. Some individuals fled the scene on foot, while others left in cars.

What we don't know:

The cause of the brawl is not known at this time and no names have been released in this case.

What's next:

Police say they were able to speak with witnesses and restaurant staff, and a follow-up investigation is underway.

Map of the area

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Tempe Police Department, video recorded by Antony Pile, and Storyful.

TempeNews