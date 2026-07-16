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Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Parker Valley
5
Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, New River Mesa, West Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Deer Valley, San Carlos, Central Phoenix, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Aguila Valley, East Valley, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Seen on TV: July 16

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published July 16, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published July 16, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Thursday, July 16, 2026

Bourbon Jim's

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews