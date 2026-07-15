Boy dies after parent finds him unresponsive inside car in south Phoenix

The Brief A boy has died after being found in critical condition inside a car in a south Phoenix neighborhood on Wednesday. Phoenix police and fire responded to the scene near 24th Street and Baseline Road, where the child was found by his parent.



A young boy has died after his parent found him unresponsive inside a vehicle in a south Phoenix neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Phoenix police and fire officials stand behind emergency tape at the south Phoenix scene where a boy was found in critical condition inside a car Wednesday night. (FOX 10)

What we know:

Phoenix police officers responded to the area near 25th Street and Fawn Drive, just south of Baseline Road, shortly after 6:30 p.m. on July 15 following reports of an injured person. When officers arrived, they found the child in critical condition inside the vehicle where his parent had discovered him.

The Phoenix Fire Department rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the child's identity, his age or any details regarding his cause of death.

Yellow crime scene tape blocks off a south Phoenix street as authorities investigate the death of a boy found inside a vehicle Wednesday evening. (FOX 10)

What they're saying:

"I saw two fire engines and an ambulance and then about seven or eight police cars come through. Really weirdly they didn't have lights or sirens on. They just came through in here very silent and then saw the police officers just kind of get out of their vehicles and start running," neighbor Marcos Hernandez said.

Dig deeper:

Officers cordoned off the area inside the gated Mountain Trails neighborhood. Detectives have taken over the active investigation and are currently processing the scene.

What's next:

Phoenix police officials emphasized that the investigation is in its early stages and remains active.

Map of the area of the incident.