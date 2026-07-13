Probation documents reveal criminal history of Glendale murder suspect

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The Brief Glendale Police have arrested 24-year-old Domonic Rodolico on a first-degree premeditated murder charge in connection with the death of 21-year-old Arianna Jones. Investigators discovered Jones' remains in a remote area near Lake Pleasant after tracking the pair's digital footprints, vehicle movements, and surveillance footage following a July 5 date. Rodolico was on two years of probation for a previous criminal impersonation and theft conviction at the time of his arrest and is now being held on a $2 million cash-only bond.



A man facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge was found guilty of criminal impersonation just months before the homicide arrest. Glendale Police shared on July 13 that they believe missing 21-year-old Arianna Jones' remains were found in a remote area near Lake Pleasant.

What we know:

The police department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Domonic Rodolico on a first-degree premeditated murder charge in connection with her death.

What we know:

"We believe that the two of them had been in communication with each other through some social media channels and then they met for a date of some type," Jose Santiago of the Glendale Police Department said.

That date reportedly took place at a Harkins movie theater on July 5. Police say digital evidence, vehicle tracking, and surveillance footage then tracked Rodolico and Jones to the remote area where Jones' remains were found.

"There is sufficient enough evidence to link them together. There was sufficient enough evidence to show Mr. Rodolico was in that area several times before they actually were in the area, so we don't know if he was planning this or if this was happenstance from the situation that they were in," Santiago said.

This murder charge comes less than a year after the suspect was sentenced. The charges were in connection with the burglary of two Valley gas stations. Rodolico's criminal history was brought up at a June 13 Glendale Police news conference.

The backstory:

Court documents reveal Rodolico was arrested in May 2025 after employees at a QuikTrip along Peoria Avenue told police he impersonated a worker and stole $200 from the register before doing the same at a Phoenix QuikTrip. He was sentenced on a criminal impersonation charge in November and put on two years of probation. Court documents show Rodolico was listed as non-dangerous at the time of his sentencing.

"It's not anything really significant, we're talking about some theft, nothing to the level of homicide," Santiago said.

Another document from the Adult Probation Department shows he was assessed at a medium-high risk level. The document goes on to say Rodolico "presents with some attitudes non-conforming to societal norms and supportive of crime," but went on to say "his conviction makes him think about needing to change his life."

According to the document, no further mental health assessment or screenings were recommended, but substance abuse treatment was mentioned. Now, Rodolico is accused of taking a young mother's life.

Dig deeper:

During court proceedings, the state argued, "This was just a very premeditated and horrific homicide your honor and, given all of that, that's why the state believes a $2 million cash-only bond is appropriate."

Rodolico has reportedly denied the murder accusations.

"Unfortunately, we did not get the end result for this family that we were hoping for," said Santiago.

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What we don't know:

A motive is not known. Jones' cause of death has not been released at this time, pending results from the medical examiner.