AZ woman found dead after alleged date; some buy local produce amid cyclosporiasis outbreak | Nightly Roundup

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Some turning to local produce amid Cyclosporiasis outbreak; law enforcement officials make big fentanyl seizure in Navajo County; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 13, 2026.

1. How strong was last night's monsoon storm?

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2. Cyclosporiasis outbreak prompts some to turn to local produce

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Also Read: Arizona reports several cases in nationwide cyclosporiasis parasite outbreak

3. Authorities in AZ make big fentanyl seizure

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4. Man accused of murdering woman he met on social media

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5. Free program aims to train people for chip-making jobs

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