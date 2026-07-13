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AZ woman found dead after alleged date; some buy local produce amid cyclosporiasis outbreak | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 13, 2026 6:49 PM MST
Published July 13, 2026 6:49 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - Some turning to local produce amid Cyclosporiasis outbreak; law enforcement officials make big fentanyl seizure in Navajo County; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 13, 2026.

1. How strong was last night's monsoon storm?

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Arizona monsoon season brings Category 3 dust storm to Phoenix
article

Arizona monsoon season brings Category 3 dust storm to Phoenix

The first major dust storm of the Arizona monsoon season brought low visibility, rain, and 39 mph wind gusts to Phoenix and surrounding areas on Sunday night.

2. Cyclosporiasis outbreak prompts some to turn to local produce

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Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Some Arizona consumers turn to local farms
article

Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Some Arizona consumers turn to local farms

The ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak in the U.S. is pushing some in Arizona to buy produce that are grown locally.

Also Read: Arizona reports several cases in nationwide cyclosporiasis parasite outbreak

3. Authorities in AZ make big fentanyl seizure

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$2 million worth of fentanyl seized in Arizona traffic stop
article

$2 million worth of fentanyl seized in Arizona traffic stop

A man was arrested following a car search in Show Low, after officers found more than 77 pounds of drugs.

4. Man accused of murdering woman he met on social media

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Missing Glendale woman found dead, buried after alleged date, police say
article

Missing Glendale woman found dead, buried after alleged date, police say

A search for a missing 21-year-old Glendale woman turned into a murder investigation after her body was found in a shallow grave near Lake Pleasant on July 11.

5. Free program aims to train people for chip-making jobs

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Free Arizona semiconductor training program launches as chip industry expands
article

Free Arizona semiconductor training program launches as chip industry expands

Arizona's semiconductor industry faces a workforce need as chip production expands rapidly.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Rain chances throughout the week in Phoenix
Rain chances throughout the week in Phoenix

Rain chances throughout the week in Phoenix

Rain chances will stick around throughout the week in Phoenix, and highs may even dip below the triple digits.

Get the Full Forecast

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