AZ woman found dead after alleged date; some buy local produce amid cyclosporiasis outbreak | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Some turning to local produce amid Cyclosporiasis outbreak; law enforcement officials make big fentanyl seizure in Navajo County; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 13, 2026.
1. How strong was last night's monsoon storm?
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The first major dust storm of the Arizona monsoon season brought low visibility, rain, and 39 mph wind gusts to Phoenix and surrounding areas on Sunday night.
2. Cyclosporiasis outbreak prompts some to turn to local produce
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The ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak in the U.S. is pushing some in Arizona to buy produce that are grown locally.
Also Read: Arizona reports several cases in nationwide cyclosporiasis parasite outbreak
3. Authorities in AZ make big fentanyl seizure
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A man was arrested following a car search in Show Low, after officers found more than 77 pounds of drugs.
4. Man accused of murdering woman he met on social media
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A search for a missing 21-year-old Glendale woman turned into a murder investigation after her body was found in a shallow grave near Lake Pleasant on July 11.
5. Free program aims to train people for chip-making jobs
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Arizona's semiconductor industry faces a workforce need as chip production expands rapidly.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Rain chances will stick around throughout the week in Phoenix, and highs may even dip below the triple digits.
Get the Full Forecast