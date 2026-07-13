$2 million worth of fentanyl seized in Arizona traffic stop
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man was arrested for having millions of dollars worth of fentanyl pills in a car, according to Arizona officials.
What we know:
According to a statement from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Show Low law enforcement found more than 77 pounds of fentanyl during a vehicle stop along Highway 60 on July 13. The fentanyl reportedly had a value of $2.1 million.
The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Domenick Barlow of Tucson, is facing multiple narcotics charges.
A judge has set a $5 million cash bond for Barlow.
What they're saying:
"This case highlights the power of collaboration among local, state, and federal agencies," said HSI Arizona Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens. "Working together, we are able to disrupt dangerous drug trafficking networks and protect our communities."
Why you should care:
Authorities said "because just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a potential lethal dose, the amount seized could have killed roughly 17.5 million people."
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.