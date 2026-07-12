Arizona woman hit with staggering 46 charges after running down pedestrian, plowing car into home: cops

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The Brief Ashley Nosie, 32, faces 46 criminal charges after allegedly driving drunk, hitting a pedestrian and crashing into a home. The July 11 collisions on White Mountain Avenue severely damaged the residence and seriously injured two people.



A 32-year-old woman is facing an eye-watering 46 criminal charges after police say she drove drunk, struck a pedestrian and plowed her pickup truck into a home where multiple children were inside.

What we know:

The San Carlos Apache Police Department announced the arrest of Ashley Nosie following an investigation into the violent July 11 collision on White Mountain Avenue. Nosie's massive laundry list of charges includes aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and dozens of individual counts of assault and endangerment.

The backstory:

According to investigators, the chaotic chain of events began when Nosie struck a pedestrian with her truck. Instead of stopping to help, police say she fled the scene, drove off the roadway and crashed directly into a nearby house. The impact caused severe structural damage and seriously an occupant of the home. Authorities confirmed that several children were also inside the residence at the time of the crash, though miraculously, none of them were injured.

The rap sheet

The 46 total counts leveled against Nosie reflect what police describe as widespread danger posed to bystanders and the family inside the home. Prosecutors have hit her with 15 counts of endangerment, seven counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, six counts of aggravated assault, five counts of assault and five counts of battery. Additionally, Nosie faces four counts of threatening, alongside individual counts of aggravated criminal damage, disorderly conduct, aggravated DUI, and fleeing the scene of an accident.

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What they're saying:

"The Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate this incident," SCAPD said in a Sunday night statement. "The San Carlos Apache Police Department remains committed to protecting the community. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."