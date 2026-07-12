Truck plows into Arizona home, injuring resident after separate 'serious' crash minutes earlier

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The Brief A driver faces criminal charges after allegedly causing a pair of serious crashes on the San Carlos Apache reservation on Saturday night. One crash involved a pickup truck plowing directly into a home, causing heavy structural damage and seriously injuring a person inside.



A driver faces criminal charges after allegedly causing a pair of serious crashes on the San Carlos Apache reservation on Saturday night, including one where a pickup truck plowed directly into a house.

What we know:

The truck went off White Mountain Avenue and slammed into the home late July 11, causing heavy structural damage. A person inside the house was seriously hurt and had to be hospitalized for "advanced medical care," police said. Several children were also inside the home at the time, but none of them were injured.

The driver and a passenger in the truck also suffered injuries in the wreck.

Dig deeper:

Investigators later determined that the crash into the home happened just moments after the driver allegedly caused another wreck nearby. That initial crash left someone else with "serious injuries," police said.

What we don't know:

San Carlos Apache police have not released the names of anyone involved because the investigation is still active.