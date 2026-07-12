Man arrested after Phoenix apartment complex stabbing, Mesa Police say

The Brief A 32-year-old man is accused of attempted second-degree murder following a stabbing at a Phoenix apartment complex. The victim was hospitalized with serious stab wounds, but was reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries the following day. Mesa Police have not released information regarding the events leading up to the stabbing.



A 32-year-old was arrested after police said he stabbed a man at a Phoenix apartment complex.

What we know:

The stabbing occurred at a complex near 40th Street and University Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on July 11.

A man was found with serious injuries "that appeared consistent with stab wounds," and was taken to a nearby hospital. On July 12, officials said the victim was stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, Mesa Police detained a man, later identified as 32-year-old Nathaniel Gotham, who was later booked for attempted second-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Officers did not release information regarding the events leading up to the stabbing, or the victim's identity.

It is unknown why Mesa Police responded to the scene in Phoenix.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the stabbing.