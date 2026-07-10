Hunt Highway closed in San Tan Valley due to deadly hit-and-run crash, PCSO says

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The Brief At least one person died in a hit-and-run crash on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley on Friday night. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office closed the highway in both directions between Arizona Farms and Magma roads with no current timeframe for reopening. Investigators are searching for a male driver in a black Ford F-250 or F-350 truck that may have front-end damage.



At least one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley Friday night, shutting down both directions of the highway.

What we know:

The July 10 crash happened on the Hunt Highway between Arizona Farms and Magma roads.

"There is no current timeframe for re-opening. Please avoid the area," the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a truck, described as a black F-250 or F-350. It's possibly a Platinum Edition that may have front end damage.

"The driver is believed to be male," PCSO said.

What we don't know:

The victim's name hasn't been released.

There's no word about what caused the crash.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.

Map of the area where the crash happened