Hunt Highway closed in San Tan Valley due to deadly hit-and-run crash, PCSO says
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - At least one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley Friday night, shutting down both directions of the highway.
What we know:
The July 10 crash happened on the Hunt Highway between Arizona Farms and Magma roads.
"There is no current timeframe for re-opening. Please avoid the area," the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators are looking for the driver of a truck, described as a black F-250 or F-350. It's possibly a Platinum Edition that may have front end damage.
"The driver is believed to be male," PCSO said.
What we don't know:
The victim's name hasn't been released.
There's no word about what caused the crash.
What you can do:
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.
Map of the area where the crash happened