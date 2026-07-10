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Developing

Hunt Highway closed in San Tan Valley due to deadly hit-and-run crash, PCSO says

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 10, 2026 6:57 PM MST
Published July 10, 2026 6:57 PM MST
article

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office shut down Hunt Highway in both directions following a fatal hit-and-run collision on July 10, 2026.

The Brief

    • At least one person died in a hit-and-run crash on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley on Friday night.
    • The Pinal County Sheriff's Office closed the highway in both directions between Arizona Farms and Magma roads with no current timeframe for reopening.
    • Investigators are searching for a male driver in a black Ford F-250 or F-350 truck that may have front-end damage.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - At least one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley Friday night, shutting down both directions of the highway.

What we know:

The July 10 crash happened on the Hunt Highway between Arizona Farms and Magma roads.

"There is no current timeframe for re-opening. Please avoid the area," the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a truck, described as a black F-250 or F-350. It's possibly a Platinum Edition that may have front end damage.

"The driver is believed to be male," PCSO said.

What we don't know:

The victim's name hasn't been released.

There's no word about what caused the crash.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.

Map of the area where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Pinal County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetySan Tan ValleyNews