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Deadly crash involving car hauler near Wickenburg shuts down U.S. 93

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Traffic
Updated July 6, 2026 11:54 AM MST Published July 6, 2026 11:53 AM MST
article

A deadly crash shut down U.S. 93 on July 6. The crash happened in the southbound lanes north of Wickenburg. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A crash between a car hauler and another vehicle shut down U.S. 93 on July 6.
    • The crash happened just after 7 a.m in the southbound lanes north of Wickenburg.
    • The southbound lanes were closed at I-40. Northbound was shut down at SR 71.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - U.S. 93 was shut down in both directions on July 6 following a deadly crash involving a car hauler.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-car hauler and another vehicle crashed just after 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes about 30 miles north of Wickenburg.

The southbound lanes are closed at the Interstate 40 junction. Northbound is shut down at State Route 71.

What we don't know:

DPS didn't release any details on what caused the crash, nor did they specify the number of victims.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Map of the area where the crash happened:

The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety

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