Deadly crash involving car hauler near Wickenburg shuts down U.S. 93

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The Brief A crash between a car hauler and another vehicle shut down U.S. 93 on July 6. The crash happened just after 7 a.m in the southbound lanes north of Wickenburg. The southbound lanes were closed at I-40. Northbound was shut down at SR 71.



U.S. 93 was shut down in both directions on July 6 following a deadly crash involving a car hauler.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-car hauler and another vehicle crashed just after 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes about 30 miles north of Wickenburg.

The southbound lanes are closed at the Interstate 40 junction. Northbound is shut down at State Route 71.

What we don't know:

DPS didn't release any details on what caused the crash, nor did they specify the number of victims.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Map of the area where the crash happened: