Pocket Fire grows to 6,000+ acres as winds complicate firefighting efforts

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
8
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim

Pocket Fire grows to 6,000+ acres as winds complicate firefighting efforts

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Wildfires
Published June 28, 2026 5:48 PM MST
Published June 28, 2026 5:48 PM MST
Pocket Fire grows to 6,000 acres near Sedona
Pocket Fire grows to 6,000 acres near Sedona

Pocket Fire grows to 6,000 acres near Sedona

The Pocket Fire has grown to over 6,000 acres, triggering voluntary evacuations for multiple northern Arizona communities. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reports.

The Brief

    • The Pocket Fire located seven miles north of Sedona has expanded to more than 6,000 acres, prompting voluntary evacuations for several northern Arizona communities.
    • Multiple spot fires north of Woody Mountain Road combined to expand the blaze by 3,200 acres to the north, changing evacuation statuses for nearby neighborhoods.
    • Weather conditions including strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels are complicating firefighting efforts, while air quality concerns and flight disruptions impact the region.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - The Pocket Fire seven miles north of Sedona is growing, and because of that, a few areas in northern Arizona are being asked by officials to voluntarily evacuate.

A lot has changed with the fire recently. The smoke, which was previously barely visible, can now be seen very clearly, resembling a large cloud in the area.

The Latest:

On Sunday, June 28, officials stated the fire is at more than 6,000 acres. Some areas are in SET status where people are being asked to voluntarily evacuate, or at the very least, be ready to leave.

The areas that are also in set status are Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Oak Creek Canyon, and Pine Del 99.

Officials are still looking into what caused the fire. However, they do know what caused it to expand.

Multiple spot fires north of Woody Mountain Road combined, expanding the fire 3,200 acres to the north. That changed the evacuation status of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands. Now crews are building defensible space around those areas, but the weather is complicating that effort and the fire fight in general.

Dig deeper:

"We had a big blow yesterday, so that actually makes it burn hotter and actually our spot distance goes farther, so you combine that with low relative humidity and then also our dead fuels because we had very little snow," said Dick Fleischman, public information officer for the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 2.

For those sensitive to the air quality, officials say the western and northern parts of Flagstaff, and areas along State Route 180 between Flagstaff and Fort Valley, are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Smoke fills the sky in Arizona's Coconino County on June 28, 2026, as the Pocket Fire burns just miles from Sedona.

In Kachina Village, officials say the air quality is good but could become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Because of this fire, there is a temporary flight restriction at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. Earlier in the day, one flight was canceled and another was delayed, so individuals planning on flying out of there should check their flight status.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from Dick Fleischman, public information officer for the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 2.

WildfiresSedonaNews