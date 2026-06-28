Pocket Fire grows to 6,000+ acres as winds complicate firefighting efforts

The Brief The Pocket Fire located seven miles north of Sedona has expanded to more than 6,000 acres, prompting voluntary evacuations for several northern Arizona communities. Multiple spot fires north of Woody Mountain Road combined to expand the blaze by 3,200 acres to the north, changing evacuation statuses for nearby neighborhoods. Weather conditions including strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels are complicating firefighting efforts, while air quality concerns and flight disruptions impact the region.



The Pocket Fire seven miles north of Sedona is growing, and because of that, a few areas in northern Arizona are being asked by officials to voluntarily evacuate.

A lot has changed with the fire recently. The smoke, which was previously barely visible, can now be seen very clearly, resembling a large cloud in the area.

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On Sunday, June 28, officials stated the fire is at more than 6,000 acres. Some areas are in SET status where people are being asked to voluntarily evacuate, or at the very least, be ready to leave.

The areas that are also in set status are Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Oak Creek Canyon, and Pine Del 99.

Officials are still looking into what caused the fire. However, they do know what caused it to expand.

Multiple spot fires north of Woody Mountain Road combined, expanding the fire 3,200 acres to the north. That changed the evacuation status of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands. Now crews are building defensible space around those areas, but the weather is complicating that effort and the fire fight in general.

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"We had a big blow yesterday, so that actually makes it burn hotter and actually our spot distance goes farther, so you combine that with low relative humidity and then also our dead fuels because we had very little snow," said Dick Fleischman, public information officer for the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 2.

For those sensitive to the air quality, officials say the western and northern parts of Flagstaff, and areas along State Route 180 between Flagstaff and Fort Valley, are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Smoke fills the sky in Arizona's Coconino County on June 28, 2026, as the Pocket Fire burns just miles from Sedona.

In Kachina Village, officials say the air quality is good but could become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Because of this fire, there is a temporary flight restriction at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. Earlier in the day, one flight was canceled and another was delayed, so individuals planning on flying out of there should check their flight status.