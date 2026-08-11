Police identify couple buried at Litchfield Park home as their son fled the country

The Brief Human remains discovered in a Litchfield Park backyard have been identified as Hector and Larissa Flores. Their 27-year-old son, Matthew Flores, is a suspect in their deaths and is believed to have fled the country. The Avondale Police Department, along with federal agencies, is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.



The human remains found in the backyard of Litchfield Park home have been identified as husband and wife, Hector and Larissa Flores.

What we know:

Avondale Police released their names a week after an investigation was launched on Aug. 4 into what happened to the couple and their 27-year-old son, Matthew Flores, who lived with them.

Flores is a suspect in their deaths after their bodies were dug up in their home's backyard on Aug. 7 near Litchfield Road and Wigwam Boulevard.

Federal authorities are assisting Avondale Police in locating 27-year-old Matthew Flores after his parents were found buried in the backyard of their Litchfield Park home.

The backstory:

The investigation began when family members requested a welfare check on the family.

"Officers entered the home with assistance from a family member. During the welfare check, officers discovered indications that foul play may have occurred," police said in a news release on Aug. 5. "No individuals were located inside, and all three residents are now considered missing."

Police said there was a large amount of blood inside the home, and confirmed no animals were found dead.

The search for the couple came to an end when their bodies were dug up, but the hunt for Matthew continues after police say he fled the country. They didn't say where he might be.

"It is currently unknown how long the remains were buried. That remains part of the ongoing investigation," police said.

Three cars that are believed to be connected to this case are being processed for evidence – there's no word about whose cars they are.

The Search for Matthew:

Official wanted posters from the U.S. Marshals Service identified Flores under the full name "Matthew Christopher Flores Semyonov."

"The U.S. Marshals Service will use every available resource, including our domestic and international law enforcement partnerships, to locate Flores Semyonov and return him to Arizona to face justice," United States Marshal Van Bayless said in a statement. "Crossing international borders will not prevent us from pursuing those accused of committing violent crimes. We will remain steadfast in this search and in our commitment to securing justice for the victims and their family."

Matthew Flores

What's next:

The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI have been helping the Avondale Police Department investigate. Detailed information about the case can't be released so that the investigation isn't compromised.

What you can do:

If you have any information about what might've happened, call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000 or 623-333-7001.

Anyone with information on Matthew should call the U.S. Marshal's Service tipline at 1-877-WANTED2.

Map of the area where the home is