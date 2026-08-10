APS restores power after storm knocks down 42 poles across Phoenix

The Brief Overnight storms knocked out power to 22,000 Arizona Public Service customers, primarily impacting West Valley cities including Glendale, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, and Buckeye. Incredibly high winds toppled 42 power poles during what APS described as its largest storm-related disruption of the year. Fire officials warn the public to stay at least 100 feet away from downed lines, avoid driving over fallen wires, and keep an emergency kit stocked at home.



Sunday night storms toppled power poles, knocking out power to thousands of Arizona Public Service customers, with some outages lingering into the day.

Crews worked to restore electricity following the severe weather.

What we know:

Near 51st Avenue and Myrtle in Phoenix, crews worked on power lines throughout the day. Neighbors reported being in the dark for hours before service was finally restored.

Beyond the darkness, fallen power lines created significant hazards. At 57th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix, a live wire fell into the street. Video captured by FOX 10 showed cars driving over the burning line, sparking a larger fire and triggering an outage. FOX10 crew members called 911 as the wire caught fire.

APS advises anyone who sees a downed wire to stay at least 100 feet away.

Following a storm that brought down power lines across Phoenix, Phoenix Fire Department officials urge residents never to touch or drive over downed wires.

What they're saying:

"Always treat a downed power line as energized," said Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Todd Keller.

Keller warned people to stay away from standing water around downed lines because electricity can travel through it.

"If a downed power line falls on a tree, a car, anything like that, please do not touch it because that can become energized also," Keller said.

Keller emphasized that drivers should never drive over a downed power line. If a line falls onto a vehicle while someone is inside, individuals should remain in the car unless facing a life-threatening situation.

"Slowly walk away, do not run," Keller said. "Shuffle your feet because that eliminates step potential which eliminates the voltage between your feet."

Big picture view:

APS reported that 22,000 customers lost power during the storm. Most of the affected residents were in West Valley communities, including Glendale, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, and Buckeye.

"There were incredibly high winds in some parts, and that equated to 42 poles coming down in total, and that's the biggest event that we've had at least this year," said APS spokesperson Ann Porter.

Porter said crews ensure power is completely shut off before working on damaged lines. However, storm preparation begins long before severe weather arrives.

"The team is preparing year-round by looking at our system, proactive maintenance, making repairs ahead of time so that the system is stable and resilient," Porter said.

APS crews worked to restore power to thousands of residents after severe winds caused 42 power poles to fall, marking the utility's biggest storm event of the year.

What you can do:

Porter recommended that residents also prepare by maintaining an emergency kit at home.

"That could include a flashlight with extra batteries," Porter said. "It can include a first aid kit, some non-perishable foods, some water."

What's next:

APS stated it will continue working on its infrastructure as needed.