Phoenix motorcycle crash leaves man badly hurt

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The Brief A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a collision with another car in Phoenix on Monday night. The crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.



A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after getting into a crash with another car in Phoenix on Monday night.

What we know:

The Aug. 10 crash happened around 8 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The motorcyclist, an unnamed man, was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said.

"Officers learned the motorcycle failed to stop for the red light and was struck by a minivan making a left turn," the Phoenix Police Department said.

Investigators said the driver of the minivan wasn't transported to the hospital, and they didn't appear to be impaired.

A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after colliding with a car near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona on Aug. 10, 2026.

What we don't know:

No names have been released.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating this crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened