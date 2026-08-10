Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 2:30 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
7
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:09 AM MST until TUE 4:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:58 AM MST until TUE 6:00 AM MST, Maricopa County, La Paz County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:30 AM MST, Tonopah Desert, Aguila Valley
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:45 AM MST, Central La Paz
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix motorcycle crash leaves man badly hurt

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published August 10, 2026 8:23 PM MST
Published August 10, 2026 8:23 PM MST
article

A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after colliding with a car near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona on Aug. 10, 2026.

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a collision with another car in Phoenix on Monday night.
    • The crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after getting into a crash with another car in Phoenix on Monday night.

What we know:

The Aug. 10 crash happened around 8 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The motorcyclist, an unnamed man, was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said.

"Officers learned the motorcycle failed to stop for the red light and was struck by a minivan making a left turn," the Phoenix Police Department said.

Investigators said the driver of the minivan wasn't transported to the hospital, and they didn't appear to be impaired.

A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after colliding with a car near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona on Aug. 10, 2026.

What we don't know:

No names have been released.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating this crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information in this story was provided by the Phoenix Fire Department and the Phoenix Police Department.

PhoenixNewsTraffic