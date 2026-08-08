Woman dies after rollover crash into brick wall in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman is dead after a car rolled over and slammed into a brick wall early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The deadly collision happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 near 7th Avenue and Portland Street.
Phoenix Police found a vehicle that had rolled over and had crashed into a brick wall. Both people inside were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The woman in the passenger seat, identified as 51-year-old Kelly Greene, died at the hospital.
According to investigators, they believe the driver suffered a medical event that "likely contributed" to the crash. Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the collision.
What we don't know:
The driver's identity and exact cause of the crash were not released.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of where the collision occurred.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.