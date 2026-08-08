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Woman dies after rollover crash into brick wall in Phoenix

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published August 8, 2026 2:55 PM MST
Published August 8, 2026 2:55 PM MST

The Brief

    • A female passenger died after a rollover crash into a brick wall in Phoenix early Saturday morning.
    • The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Portland Street, leaving the driver hospitalized with serious injuries.
    • Investigators believe a medical event suffered by the driver contributed to the crash.

PHOENIX - A woman is dead after a car rolled over and slammed into a brick wall early Saturday morning. 

What we know:

The deadly collision happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 near 7th Avenue and Portland Street.

Phoenix Police found a vehicle that had rolled over and had crashed into a brick wall. Both people inside were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The woman in the passenger seat, identified as 51-year-old Kelly Greene, died at the hospital. 

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According to investigators, they believe the driver suffered a medical event that "likely contributed" to the crash. Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the collision. 

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What we don't know:

The driver's identity and exact cause of the crash were not released. 

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of where the collision occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Phoenix Police Department. 

PhoenixNews