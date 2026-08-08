Woman dies after rollover crash into brick wall in Phoenix

The Brief A female passenger died after a rollover crash into a brick wall in Phoenix early Saturday morning. The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Portland Street, leaving the driver hospitalized with serious injuries. Investigators believe a medical event suffered by the driver contributed to the crash.



A woman is dead after a car rolled over and slammed into a brick wall early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The deadly collision happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 near 7th Avenue and Portland Street.

Phoenix Police found a vehicle that had rolled over and had crashed into a brick wall. Both people inside were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The woman in the passenger seat, identified as 51-year-old Kelly Greene, died at the hospital.

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According to investigators, they believe the driver suffered a medical event that "likely contributed" to the crash. Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

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What we don't know:

The driver's identity and exact cause of the crash were not released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the collision occurred.