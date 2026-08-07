Body found floating in Arizona Canal, Phoenix firefighters say
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PHOENIX - Firefighters say a body was found floating in a canal in Phoenix early Friday morning.
What we know:
The Phoenix Fire Department was called to the Arizona Canal near 24th Street and Arizona Biltmore Circle at around 7:30 a.m. on August 7 for a water rescue.
"On arrival crews found a body (adult) floating in the canal. Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation," Capt. Todd Keller said.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified.
What's next:
The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the person's death.
Map of the area where the body was found:
The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department