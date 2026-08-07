Body found floating in Arizona Canal, Phoenix firefighters say

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The Brief A body was found floating in the Arizona Canal on August 7 near 24th Street and Arizona Biltmore Circle. The adult victim hasn't been identified. Police will investigate the person's death.



Firefighters say a body was found floating in a canal in Phoenix early Friday morning.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department was called to the Arizona Canal near 24th Street and Arizona Biltmore Circle at around 7:30 a.m. on August 7 for a water rescue.

"On arrival crews found a body (adult) floating in the canal. Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation," Capt. Todd Keller said.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the person's death.

Map of the area where the body was found: