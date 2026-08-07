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Body found floating in Arizona Canal, Phoenix firefighters say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Updated August 7, 2026 8:36 AM MST Published August 7, 2026 8:14 AM MST
article

SkyFOX over the Arizona Canal on Aug. 7. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A body was found floating in the Arizona Canal on August 7 near 24th Street and Arizona Biltmore Circle.
    • The adult victim hasn't been identified.
    • Police will investigate the person's death.

PHOENIX - Firefighters say a body was found floating in a canal in Phoenix early Friday morning.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department was called to the Arizona Canal near 24th Street and Arizona Biltmore Circle at around 7:30 a.m. on August 7 for a water rescue.

"On arrival crews found a body (adult) floating in the canal. Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation," Capt. Todd Keller said.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the person's death.

Map of the area where the body was found:

The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department

PhoenixNews