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Arizona deputy uses fatherly instincts to care for rescued infant after highway traffic stop

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Surprise
Published August 5, 2026 4:18 PM MST
Published August 5, 2026 4:18 PM MST

The Brief

    • An 11-day-old infant was recovered near Williams, Arizona, after being taken from Surprise without the mother's permission by a father who holds no custodial rights.
    • Navajo County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Larson located the vehicle on Interstate 40, safely rescued the baby, and fed the child using a bottle from a diaper bag.
    • Surprise police are conducting a comprehensive review of the case to determine if criminal charges will be filed against the father.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A sheriff's deputy rescued an 11-day-old baby near Williams, Arizona, following a statewide search that spanned more than 170 miles from the child's home in Surprise. Authorities reported that the infant's father had no custodial rights and took the child without the mother's permission.

Who is the Deputy?:

The deputy who made the recovery is a father of four whose youngest child is 3 months old, making him experienced in feeding infants with a bottle. That background proved useful along the side of a highway over the weekend.

A photo captured during the incident showed Deputy Ryan Larson of the Navajo County Sheriff's Office. 

Featured

Kidnapped 11-day-old Surprise newborn found hundreds of miles from home
article

Kidnapped 11-day-old Surprise newborn found hundreds of miles from home

An 11-day-old baby boy kidnapped from Surprise, Arizona, is back in safe hands—and getting a bottle from a hero deputy!

The backstory:

Larson's shift began with a request from Surprise police to keep a lookout for a white Chevrolet Suburban.

"I found myself up on I 40 sitting waiting for a white suburban to come by and, fortunately, it did, and I was able to catch up to this vehicle and conduct a traffic stop," Larson said.

Knowing only that an 11-day-old baby needed to be returned to his mother, Larson approached the vehicle.

"They’re inside the backseat was a little baby and that was a big relief because we found the right vehicle. We were able to safely get that baby back," Larson said.

Fatherly Instincts:

While law enforcement officers questioned the father and grandparents who were inside the car, Larson picked up the crying infant.

"It felt like I was holding just a little baby doll. He was just tiny. Makes my three-month-old just seem like he’s just a giant kid. Just is absolutely precious. Just innocent, 11 days old. Still smelt like a new baby, looked like a new baby and that’s exactly what he was," Larson said.

Larson then retrieved a bottle from a diaper bag inside the vehicle.

"Well, dad instincts kicked in and time to get the baby a new bottle and get that going," Larson said.

What we know:

Surprise police confirmed that the father took the baby from the mother without permission and holds no custodial rights. 

What's next:

Larson expressed hope that he will see the child again in the future. "One day I hope I get that chance," Larson said.

Surprise police indicated that they are undergoing a comprehensive review of the case to determine whether criminal charges will be filed and will provide updates as they become available.

Map of the area where the newborn was found safe.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Deputy Ryan Larson, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, and the Surprise Police Department.

SurpriseNews