Cold case: FBI offers $30,000 reward in connection with deadly sex assault of 10-year-old in Yuma

The Brief The FBI is offering up to $30,000 in rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of 10-year-old Amberly Mendoza. Mendoza died in March 1996 following a sexual assault incident at her home in Yuma.



Police in Yuma say the FBI is offering a reward in a sexual assault case decades ago that ended with the death of a 10-year-old girl.

What we know:

In a statement released on Aug. 5, Yuma Police officials say the FBI's Phoenix Field Office is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in the death of Amberly Mendoza."

Amberly Mendoza (Courtesy: FBI)

The backstory:

Yuma Police say at around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 1996, officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 24th Street for a disturbance call.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 10-year-old female unresponsive in her bedroom," police wrote. "The investigation showed an unknown subject(s) entered the Mendoza residence, sexually assaulted 10 year old [Mendoza] in her bedroom, then killed her. The cause of death is listed as asphyxiation," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

A "seeking information" poster released by the FBI states that "there were no signs of forced entry to the home, however the screen to [the victim's] first-floor bedroom window had been removed."

What you can do:

People with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or they can leave an anonymous tip with Yuma Police at 78-CRIME (928-782-7463).

Area where the incident happened