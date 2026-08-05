Cold case: FBI offers $30,000 reward in connection with deadly sex assault of 10-year-old in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. - Police in Yuma say the FBI is offering a reward in a sexual assault case decades ago that ended with the death of a 10-year-old girl.
What we know:
In a statement released on Aug. 5, Yuma Police officials say the FBI's Phoenix Field Office is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in the death of Amberly Mendoza."
Amberly Mendoza (Courtesy: FBI)
The backstory:
Yuma Police say at around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 1996, officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 24th Street for a disturbance call.
"Upon arrival, officers located a 10-year-old female unresponsive in her bedroom," police wrote. "The investigation showed an unknown subject(s) entered the Mendoza residence, sexually assaulted 10 year old [Mendoza] in her bedroom, then killed her. The cause of death is listed as asphyxiation," read a portion of the statement.
Dig deeper:
A "seeking information" poster released by the FBI states that "there were no signs of forced entry to the home, however the screen to [the victim's] first-floor bedroom window had been removed."
What you can do:
People with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or they can leave an anonymous tip with Yuma Police at 78-CRIME (928-782-7463).
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Yuma Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.