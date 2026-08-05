Customers and employees shocked as Salad and Go abruptly closes

The Brief Salad and Go filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is permanently closing its 70 remaining locations across Arizona and Nevada after Aug. 5. The fast-food chain cited rapid growth, rising costs, supply chain issues, and a recent Cyclospora outbreak as the reasons for the closures Founders Tony and Roshan Christofellis, who started the company in Gilbert in 2013, left in 2021 and have since opened new restaurant concepts.



"Anything else? OK, I'll get that right out for you," a drive-thru worker asked.

Local perspective:

Whether it is their favorite breakfast burrito or 32 iced teas to use up a gift card, customers lined up at Salad and Go.

"I got a fiesta burrito and an orange reviver. Those are really good," customer Taylor Webb said.

Another customer added, "We love the green tea. Sad to see them go."

One by one, customers made the trip to get their final Salad and Go meal.

"It's really affordable and the food is so good. And we heard it was closing yesterday randomly out of the blue, so we wanted to come here. We actually went to another location first, and they're already closed," customer Kelsey said.

Salad and Go sign outside one of its restaurants in Phoenix. (KSAZ-TV)

The Arizona-based fast-food chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing rapid growth, supply chain issues, rising costs, and the recent Cyclospora outbreak as reasons behind the closure of its 70 Arizona and Nevada locations. Customers and employees alike were shocked.

"I was shocked because they just changed their menu and added new things," customer Stacey Steely said.

"I gasped. I was just so surprised," another customer said.

One employee described the abrupt realization that the stores were shutting down.

"The district manager was texting, and she was like, 'This isn't fake.' And I'm like, Oh, so we're losing our jobs," the employee said.

What they're saying:

Husband and wife duo Tony and Roshan Christofellis started Salad and Go in Gilbert in 2013. It quickly grew, even expanding to other states. Tony and Roshan left the company in 2021. The locations in Texas and Oklahoma closed earlier this year, with what is left in Arizona and Nevada closing after Aug. 5.

"I've seen this coming for a long time. One of the reasons why Roshan and I left is we really felt that them growing too fast and then opening up a new market with a new distribution center and production facility that fast and opening that many locations that fast in that new market was going to lead to many things," Tony Christofellis said.

The couple has since opened new quick-service restaurants, as loyal Salad and Go customers must also turn a new leaf.

"Thank you!" a customer yelled while grabbing their final order.