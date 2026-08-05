Seen on TV: August 5
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Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila Expands to Chandler
- 900 N. 54th St., Suite 1
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- https://www.cienagaves.com/
Arizona Wholesale Growers Phoenix Center
- 1634 W. Park View Ln.
- Phoenix, AZ 85085
- https://azwholesalegrowers.com/
Med 44 Arcadia
- 4750 N. 44th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://www.med44arcadia.com
Scottsdale Quarter
- 15279 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- scottsdalequarter.com/
Amped Fitness Mesa
- 445 N. Stapley Dr.
- Mesa, AZ 85203
- https://ampedfitness.com/join-mesa/
Phoenix Zoo
- 455 N. Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- phoenixzoo.org