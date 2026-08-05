Seen on TV: August 5

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Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila Expands to Chandler

900 N. 54th St., Suite 1

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.cienagaves.com/

Arizona Wholesale Growers Phoenix Center

1634 W. Park View Ln.

Phoenix, AZ 85085

https://azwholesalegrowers.com/

Med 44 Arcadia

4750 N. 44th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://www.med44arcadia.com

Scottsdale Quarter

15279 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

scottsdalequarter.com/

Amped Fitness Mesa

445 N. Stapley Dr.

Mesa, AZ 85203

https://ampedfitness.com/join-mesa/

Phoenix Zoo

455 N. Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008

phoenixzoo.org

Live-streamed video