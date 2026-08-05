Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: August 5

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated August 5, 2026 9:08 AM MST Published August 5, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila Expands to Chandler

Arizona Wholesale Growers Phoenix Center

Med 44 Arcadia

Scottsdale Quarter

Amped Fitness Mesa

Phoenix Zoo

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews