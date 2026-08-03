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Idaho In-N-Out shooting suspect has ties to Arizona, records show

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Maricopa County
Published August 3, 2026 8:16 PM MST
Published August 3, 2026 8:16 PM MST
Suspect in Idaho In-N-Out shooting linked to Arizona as motive remains unknown
Suspect in Idaho In-N-Out shooting linked to Arizona as motive remains unknown

Suspect in Idaho In-N-Out shooting linked to Arizona as motive remains unknown

Twin Falls police and the FBI are investigating what led 24-year-old Chad Williams to open fire at an In-N-Out Burger, killing three people and injuring 7 others. Records show Williams has ties to Waddell, Arizona. 

The Brief

    • Authorities identified the suspect who killed three people and injured seven others at an Idaho In-N-Out Burger before taking his own life as 24-year-old Chad Williams.
    • Online records link Williams to Waddell, Arizona, where family members currently reside and are fully cooperating with law enforcement.
    • Williams is a former student at the College of Southern Idaho with no prior criminal records found in court searches in Idaho or Arizona.

WADDELL, Ariz. - New details are emerging about the man police say opened fire at an Idaho In-N-Out Burger over the weekend. Records show the accused shooter, 24-year-old Chad Williams, had ties to Arizona, and his family lives in the valley.

What We Found:

Online records link Chad Williams to a home in Waddell. FOX 10 visited that address, but a woman there asked us to leave the property. Meanwhile, investigators in Idaho confirm Williams' family is fully cooperating with them as detectives continue to search for a motive.

The backstory:

"We can confirm that the suspect, 24-year-old Chad Williams, is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Twin Falls police chief said.

Police say Williams opened fire at an In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho, killing three people and injuring 7 others before turning the gun on himself. The Twin Falls police chief says the investigation is still in its early stages.

"At this time, we are still working to determine the full set of circumstances in this incident, including the suspect's actions and possible motivations. The Williams family has been notified, and they are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Their hearts are also broken during this time," the police chief said.

Dig deeper:

The College of Southern Idaho confirmed that Williams is a former student. An initial search of court records in Idaho and Arizona did not show any criminal charges.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Our priorities provide the most accurate information available, correct misinformation, direct victims, families, and witnesses, and community members to the proper resources," officials stated.

What's next:

Detectives say they believe Williams acted alone, but they are still working alongside the FBI to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from online records, the Twin Falls Police Chief, court records in Idaho and Arizona, and the College of Southern Idaho.

Maricopa CountyMass ShootingsIdahoFood and DrinkNews