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Person shot by Mesa officers, police investigating

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 3, 2026 8:50 PM MST
Published August 3, 2026 8:50 PM MST
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Mesa
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Mesa

More than 20 patrol vehicles were seen surrounding the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Signal Butte Road and Elliot Road in Mesa on Monday night.

The Brief

    • A person was shot by Mesa police officers on Monday evening near Mesquite Street and Mountain Road.
    • No officers reported any injuries following the shooting incident on Aug. 3.
    • The identity of the person involved and the events leading up to the shooting have not yet been released.

MESA, Ariz. - A person was shot by Mesa police officers on Monday evening.

What we know:

The officer-involved shooting happened near Mesquite Street and Mountain Road in Mesa on Aug. 3. 

More than 20 patrol vehicles surrounded the area.

No officers have reported injuries. 

Image 1 of 4

 

What we don't know:

The person involved has not been identified. The events leading up to when an officer fired their weapon has yet to be released. 

Map of where the incident occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Mesa Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews