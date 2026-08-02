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'Summer-long' hunt for Phoenix fentanyl fugitive ends in high-country takedown

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Apache County
Published August 2, 2026 4:09 PM MST
Published August 2, 2026 4:09 PM MST
article

Police and tow crews clear the crash scene near Eagar, Ariz., (left) after the arrest of wanted drug trafficking suspect Jason Tobey (right).

The Brief

    • Multi-county drug suspect Jason Tobey was arrested near Eagar, Ariz., after allegedly fleeing from state troopers in a car toward the New Mexico border.
    • Investigators say Tobey was the key target in a summer-long joint operation that uncovered a pipeline smuggling fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Phoenix area into rural Apache County and Catron County, N.M.
    • Tobey — already wanted on outstanding warrants across five Arizona counties and one in New Mexico — now faces additional felony evading and narcotics charges.

EAGAR, Ariz. - A multi-county drug trafficking suspect wanted across two states is behind bars following what police called a "summer-long investigation" that culminated in a high-speed chase near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

What we know:

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers took Jason Tobey into custody in Eagar, Ariz., effectively shutting down a pipeline accused of bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Phoenix area into rural Apache and Catron counties. Law enforcement officials say Tobey was the key target of a joint operation between multiple Arizona and New Mexico agencies.

Investigators with the Catron County Sheriff’s Office began tracking Tobey following an arrest in March, when deputies seized 75 tablets that the New Mexico Crime Lab later confirmed to be fentanyl. Working alongside Arizona authorities, investigators say they learned that Tobey was consistently moving meth and fentanyl out of the Phoenix metro area into rural communities.

Suspect tracked from Phoenix to rural Arizona

Using surveillance technology, investigators located Tobey in Phoenix on Tuesday and tracked his movements as he returned to the Eagar area early Thursday morning. When Arizona DPS troopers moved to apprehend him at a home in southwest Eagar, Tobey allegedly tried to flee in a car toward New Mexico. Catron County deputies staged along the state line to block his escape while troopers pursued the vehicle.

READ MORE: Flock cameras bust serial robbery suspect mid-spree: Chandler PD

DPS troopers successfully disabled Tobey’s car before he could reach town or cross the state line.

Dig deeper:

Prior to his arrest, Tobey was already facing multiple outstanding warrants spanning Maricopa, Apache, Navajo, Yavapai, Coconino and Catron counties. After the pursuit, he faces new charges of felony evading with a motor vehicle and possession of both methamphetamine and heroin.

The operation involved coordinated efforts between the Catron County Sheriff's Office, Arizona DPS, the Round Valley Police Department, and the Apache and Navajo County Sheriff’s Offices.

READ MORE: Navajo County Sheriff's Office recovers kidnapped 11-day-old baby 200 miles from metro Phoenix home

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Catron County Sheriff's Office.

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