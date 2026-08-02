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2 found dead after 'domestic violence-related' shooting in Lake Havasu City, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Mohave County
Published August 2, 2026 4:55 PM MST
Published August 2, 2026 4:55 PM MST
article

A Lake Havasu police pickup truck is pictured in a file photo. (Lake Havasu City Police Department)

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead inside a Lake Havasu City home on Saturday afternoon.
    • Police say evidence indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation inside the home.
    • Authorities confirmed there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing danger to the community.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - Two people were found dead Saturday afternoon after an apparent domestic violence shooting at a Lake Havasu City home, according to local police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene near Kiowa Boulevard and Coconut Grove Drive at around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 after receiving reports of gunfire in the neighborhood. When they arrived, officers found two people who had been shot dead.

Investigators with the Lake Havasu City Police Department say that early information indicates the double fatal shooting stemmed from a "domestic violence-related situation" inside the home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin, nor have they detailed the exact circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

What they're saying:

"There are no outstanding suspects, and there is no ongoing threat to the community," Lake Havasu Police Sgt. Kyle Ridgway told FOX 10.

Map of the area where the shooting occurred:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

Mohave CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews