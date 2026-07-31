Large 'suspicious' fire destroys Peoria home

A massive fire tore through a home in Peoria early Friday morning.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 5:30 a.m. on July 31 near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Firefighters say the fire was balanced to a working first-alarm incident and crews dealt with limited water supplies.

"One of the challenges they found initially on scene was that we had hydrants not in the neighborhood itself, but adjacent to the school and out on 83rd, so they were able to tap those hydrants," Rural Metro Fire spokesman Shawn Gilleland said. "Unfortunately, they were all fed by the same main line. So, as soon as they started dispersing that water out, it dropped the pressure, and we really had to determine which apparatus needed the pressure and divert that way.

Dig deeper:

The homeowner made it out safe, but Rural Metro told FOX 10 crews at the scene that the homeowner made "suspicious statements" about how the fire started.

SkyFOX over the scene of a house fire in Peoria on July 31. (KSAZ-TV)

What's next:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

Map of where the fire happened: