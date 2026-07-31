Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Mazatzal Mountains, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Grand Canyon Country
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Heat Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County

2026 Election: Rep. Andy Biggs picks Sine Kerr as GOP nominee for Lt. Governor

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Updated July 31, 2026 7:34 AM MST Published July 31, 2026 7:31 AM MST
article

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and Sine Kerr. (Getty Images and Andy Biggs campaign)

The Brief

    • GOP gubernatorial nominee Rep. Andy Biggs selected Sine Kerr as his Lieutenant Governor nominee.
    • The November election will be the first with an Arizona Lieutenant Governor position.
    • Biggs' opponent, incumbent Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs, has not announced her Lieutenant Governor pick.

PHOENIX - Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Andy Biggs has announced a former state senator as his nominee for Lieutenant Governor.

In a July 31 news release, Biggs announced his selection of Sine Kerr, a Buckeye dairy farmer and former Arizona Senate Majority Whip. Kerr most recently served in a post with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency as the state executive director for Arizona.

What they're saying:

"I am thrilled to have Sine Kerr as my running mate and Arizona’s first nominee to be Lieutenant Governor," Biggs said in a statement. "Sine knows Arizona’s agriculture community as well as anyone and has the respect of farmers, ranchers, and policy makers from around the state. She’s worked across the aisle to get things done at the Legislature, from spearheading the successful passage of the 2022 ‘water protection’ bill to her sponsorship of ‘Kayleigh’s Law’, a landmark piece of legislation that protects victims of sex crimes from being harassed or contacted by their abuser. Sine, her wonderful husband Bill, and her four children and twelve grandchildren are the embodiment of Arizona values and they have lived the American Dream in the West Valley. She will be a great running mate and a fantastic Lieutenant Governor for every Arizonan."

Sine Kerr's full statement

"I am truly honored to join this campaign and work alongside Andy Biggs to Restore the American Dream in the great state of Arizona. My husband Bill and I have been so fortunate to build a business, raise our family, and give back to our community all here in Buckeye, but we don’t take our successes and blessings for granted. Arizona’s rural communities have come under attack from Democrat Katie Hobbs and her allies, prioritizing the demands of ideologues over protecting our state’s agriculture community. From the more than 40 years I’ve worked as a farmer to representing rural communities in the West Valley out to Yuma, I know what our ranchers and farmers need to be successful and pass on their legacy to the next generation. Rural Arizona will always have a seat at the table in a Biggs-Kerr Administration and I’m looking forward to rallying rural communities across our state to deliver a win for Andy Biggs in November."

Dig deeper:

The 2026 Election will be the first with an Arizona Lieutenant Governor.

Related

Lieutenant Governor of Arizona: What to expect from the new role
article

Lieutenant Governor of Arizona: What to expect from the new role

Arizona voters established the role of lieutenant governor through Proposition 131 to ensure better continuity of government during succession events, and they will see a joint ticket for governor and lieutenant governor this November.

The other side:

Biggs' opponent, incumbent Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs, has not announced her pick.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Andy Biggs ramp up campaign ads
Gov. Katie Hobbs and Andy Biggs ramp up campaign ads

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Andy Biggs ramp up campaign ads

Katie Hobbs and Andy Biggs are pouring millions into new political ad campaigns ahead of November, targeting Arizona voters across broadcast and digital platforms. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen breaks down the different strategies.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a July 31 news release by Biggs for Arizona.

2026 ElectionsAndy BiggsArizona PoliticsPhoenixNews