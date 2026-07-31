2026 Election: Rep. Andy Biggs picks Sine Kerr as GOP nominee for Lt. Governor

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The Brief GOP gubernatorial nominee Rep. Andy Biggs selected Sine Kerr as his Lieutenant Governor nominee. The November election will be the first with an Arizona Lieutenant Governor position. Biggs' opponent, incumbent Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs, has not announced her Lieutenant Governor pick.



Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Andy Biggs has announced a former state senator as his nominee for Lieutenant Governor.

In a July 31 news release, Biggs announced his selection of Sine Kerr, a Buckeye dairy farmer and former Arizona Senate Majority Whip. Kerr most recently served in a post with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency as the state executive director for Arizona.

What they're saying:

"I am thrilled to have Sine Kerr as my running mate and Arizona’s first nominee to be Lieutenant Governor," Biggs said in a statement. "Sine knows Arizona’s agriculture community as well as anyone and has the respect of farmers, ranchers, and policy makers from around the state. She’s worked across the aisle to get things done at the Legislature, from spearheading the successful passage of the 2022 ‘water protection’ bill to her sponsorship of ‘Kayleigh’s Law’, a landmark piece of legislation that protects victims of sex crimes from being harassed or contacted by their abuser. Sine, her wonderful husband Bill, and her four children and twelve grandchildren are the embodiment of Arizona values and they have lived the American Dream in the West Valley. She will be a great running mate and a fantastic Lieutenant Governor for every Arizonan."

Sine Kerr's full statement

"I am truly honored to join this campaign and work alongside Andy Biggs to Restore the American Dream in the great state of Arizona. My husband Bill and I have been so fortunate to build a business, raise our family, and give back to our community all here in Buckeye, but we don’t take our successes and blessings for granted. Arizona’s rural communities have come under attack from Democrat Katie Hobbs and her allies, prioritizing the demands of ideologues over protecting our state’s agriculture community. From the more than 40 years I’ve worked as a farmer to representing rural communities in the West Valley out to Yuma, I know what our ranchers and farmers need to be successful and pass on their legacy to the next generation. Rural Arizona will always have a seat at the table in a Biggs-Kerr Administration and I’m looking forward to rallying rural communities across our state to deliver a win for Andy Biggs in November."

Dig deeper:

The 2026 Election will be the first with an Arizona Lieutenant Governor.

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The other side:

Biggs' opponent, incumbent Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs, has not announced her pick.