Arizona weather forecast: Record temperatures forecast through weekend

The Brief Record or near-record high temperatures are taking aim at Arizona over the next several days. Phoenix is forecast to tie or break daily temperature records through Sunday with highs reaching up to 116 degrees. Moisture levels will gradually increase by early next week, bringing storm chances back to Phoenix by Tuesday evening.



Record to near-record-setting temperatures are moving across Arizona as a dome of high pressure centers over the state through Friday and Saturday. As a result, temperatures will climb to their pinnacle over the next several days. Humidity levels have dropped for much of the state, limiting storm potential.

Instead of an active monsoon day, isolated storm chances are expected for the higher elevations of northern Arizona, with scattered chances for far eastern and southeastern Arizona. A few stronger storms may still produce strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Today and the Weekend:

The forecast high will reach 116 degrees in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. Both days carry a current record of 116 degrees, set in 2020 for Friday and 1972 for Saturday. Sunday may break the record with a forecast of 115 degrees against a current record of 114 degrees set in 2025.

All of southern, central, and western Arizona are under extreme heat warnings. For far southern Arizona, the warning will expire on Sunday evening. In central and western Arizona, many locations remain under the warning until Monday evening. In northern Arizona, many regional canyons and areas below 4,000 feet in Yavapai and Northern Gila counties will go under the extreme heat warning beginning Friday morning and lasting until Sunday evening. The Grand Canyon, below 4,000 feet, is also under the extreme heat warning through Sunday. An extreme heat advisory is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening for Northeastern Arizona.

Next Week:

Storms will be limited to the far eastern and southeastern portions of the state in the coming days. Between Sunday and Monday, humidity levels will begin to climb across the state, and storm potential may increase for the higher terrain as well as eastern and southern Arizona. Phoenix will see a return of storm chances by Tuesday evening, with the best chance appearing to arrive around Wednesday. Higher humidity will also gradually lower the forecast high in Phoenix, with expected highs of 113 degrees on Monday, 111 degrees on Tuesday, and 108 degrees by Wednesday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.