Biltmore-area condo residents without air conditioning for weeks

The Brief Residents at a Biltmore-area condominium complex have been living without air conditioning for weeks after the property's central cooling system failed. The broken chiller system cools about 40 units, forcing some residents to rely on portable air conditioners or find alternative housing. Repairs have been delayed due to the chiller's age and a wait for parts, prompting frustration among condo owners who pay monthly HOA fees.



Residents at a Biltmore-area condominium complex say they have been living without air conditioning for weeks after the property’s central cooling system failed.

What we know:

Residents at Caribbean Gardens, near Missouri Avenue and 20th Street, say the broken chiller system, which cools about 40 units, has left them frustrated as they wait for repairs and more communication from their HOA and property management about when the issue will be resolved.

Carole Lester, who has lived at Caribbean Gardens for more than 20 years, said the summer heat has been difficult to manage. At 93 years old, she said she is relying on two portable air conditioners to try to keep her condo cool.

"I would like to see the thermometer go down below 80," Lester said.

Lester said residents have been told what is wrong with the system but are still waiting for a solution.

"They can tell you what’s wrong," Lester said. "But so far they haven’t found anyone who can correct it."

Caribbean Gardens condo owners are questioning their HOA fees as a central cooling system failure leaves 40 units sweltering. Property management blames the delays on old equipment and backordered parts.

Other residents say they are experiencing similar conditions inside their homes.

Mark Hamblin said his condo reached 96 degrees at one point and that a neighbor provided him with a fan to help.

Residents say the central chiller system has been malfunctioning for weeks, with some saying issues first appeared last year, but they were told the system had been repaired.

Resident Jameson Travers, who lives and works from his condo, said temperatures inside his unit can climb significantly during periods of extreme heat.

"85 degrees with about 55% humidity, but like I said, today’s an easy day, it’s only 108 outside," Travers said. "When it does get to 115 to 116 outside, it gets to around 88–89 degrees with about 65% humidity."

Caribbean Gardens condo owners are questioning their HOA fees as a central cooling system failure leaves 40 units sweltering. Property management blames the delays on old equipment and backordered parts.

Dig deeper:

Travers said the HOA approved a repair plan on July 10, but said he believes the process has been delayed by several setbacks, including contractors who did not show up and crews that arrived without the necessary equipment.

He said the heat has forced him and some neighbors to find other places to stay while they wait for the air conditioning to be restored.

But Travers said not everyone in the community has that option.

"About 75% of the community members in here are probably 65 or older, with a lot being in their 80’s with pets," Travers said. "So my biggest worry is that if nothing gets fixed and we’re just meant to deal with it for this summer I'm really worried somebody is going to get injured."

In a phone call with FOX 10, AS&A Property Management and the HOA president said they have been working to resolve the issue.

They said repairs have been delayed because of the chiller’s age, with several companies declining to work on the system. They said a contractor has now been hired, but repairs cannot begin until the necessary parts arrive.

Caribbean Gardens condo owners are questioning their HOA fees as a central cooling system failure leaves 40 units sweltering. Property management blames the delays on old equipment and backordered parts.

As of July 29, they say there is no timeline as to when that will be.

They added that the delays have been frustrating for everyone involved and said portable air conditioning units have been provided to residents who requested them.

As residents wait for repairs, neighbors say they are continuing to check on one another and hope a permanent solution comes soon.

Lester said she hopes help arrives quickly.

"If you happen to see someone that looks like they might know something about air conditioning, send them over," Lester said.