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SWAT raid fails to catch Arizona murder suspect

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 29, 2026 9:03 PM MST
Published July 29, 2026 9:03 PM MST
article

Heavily armed tactical officers position a ballistic shield next to a white armored vehicle as a team member keeps watch from the top hatch. (Bryan Keenan/Code3News)

The Brief

    • A multi-agency SWAT standoff at a Bullhead City home ended after police searched the property and confirmed wanted murder suspect Christopher Pratt was not inside.
    • Tactical units surrounded the Monterey Drive residence and pulled five people from the home after receiving multiple tips claiming Pratt was hiding there.
    • Pratt is still at large and considered armed and dangerous in connection with a fatal July 18 shooting, with a $1,500 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A six-hour, multi-agency standoff in a Bullhead City neighborhood ended without an arrest after authorities determined a wanted homicide suspect was not inside the home, despite tipsters initially claiming he was hiding there.

What we know:

Officers and SWAT units swarmed a residence on Monterey Drive searching for 32-year-old Christopher Lamar Pratt, who is wanted on an active felony warrant for murder.  Bullhead City police confirmed Pratt remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A weathered mobile home and multiple RVs were systematically cleared during the hours-long standoff on Monterey Drive. (Bryan Keenan/Code3News)

Tactical teams from the Bullhead City Police Department, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office and Lake Havasu City SWAT established a perimeter and cut power to the residence around 3 p.m. Throughout the evening, officers pulled five people out of the main house.

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'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect wanted in deadly Bullhead City shooting
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'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect wanted in deadly Bullhead City shooting

Arizona officials are searching for 32-year-old Christopher Lamar Pratt in connection with a deadly shooting in Bullhead City.

Authorities systematically searched the main house, an adjacent mobile home and multiple RVs parked on the lot. SWAT units fully cleared the property and confirmed the suspect was not present.

What they're saying:

"We are still on scene. However, we have confirmation that he is not at this location," Bullhead City PD spokesperson Emily Fromelt said at 8:30 p.m. "He is still outstanding."

Tactical units from multiple jurisdictions gather around white armored police vehicles as twilight sets in. (Bryan Keenan/Code3News)

The backstory:

Pratt is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on July 18 along Sea Spray Drive. A 43-year-old Mohave Valley man was shot while sitting as a passenger in a vehicle, suffering a gunshot wound that injured both his legs. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where he died four days later. Detectives identified Pratt as the gunman and noted he had prior altercations with the victim.

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What you can do:

A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered by Mohave Silent Witness for information leading to Pratt's arrest. Anyone who spots the suspect is instructed not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. Tipsters can also contact the Bullhead City PD at 928-763-1999 or Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

A SWAT team stacks up alongside a black armored BearCat while preparing to approach the residence where suspect Christopher Pratt was believed to be hiding. (Bryan Keenan/Code3News)

Map of where the SWAT standoff occurred:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Bullhead City Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMohave County