'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect wanted in deadly Bullhead City shooting

The Brief Arizona officials are searching for 32-year-old Christopher Lamar Pratt in connection with a deadly shooting in Bullhead City. The victim was shot in both legs on July 18 and later died from his injuries at a hospital on July 22. Pratt is considered armed and dangerous, and Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to his arrest.



A 32-year-old man is wanted in a deadly shooting in western Arizona earlier this month.

What we know:

Bullhead City Police are looking for Christopher Lamar Pratt, accused of shooting a victim in both his legs while he was a passenger in a vehicle. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Sea Spray Drive in Bullhead City, before the victim was driven to the 1800 block Coronado Drive, located under 0.5 mile away from the initial location.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the area of the 1800 block Coronado Drive around 5:30 p.m. on July 18, regarding a man who had been shot. The victim, only identified as a 43-year-old Mohave Valley resident, had a single gunshot that injured his legs.

The victim was taken to a nearby medical center, before being transferred to a hospital in Las Vegas. On July 22, the victim died from "complications related to his injuries."

What we don't know:

Officials discovered Pratt had "prior altercations with the victim," but the specifics were not revealed.

Police did not identify the victim or the exact cause of death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Pratt's whereabouts is asked to call the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999. Mohave Silent Witness if offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to his arrest. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact them at 928-753-1234.

Pratt is considered armed and dangerous, as he has an active felony warrant for homicide. He should not be approached, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.