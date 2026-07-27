Gilbert e-bike rider injured in hit-and-run crash; police search for driver

The Brief Hunter Kennedy is recovering from injuries including a head gash and road rash after a hit-and-run crash on his e-bike in Gilbert on July 17. Witnesses reported seeing a gold SUV, possibly a Range Rover, turn in front of Kennedy and then flee the scene. Gilbert Police are actively searching for the driver, and a GoFundMe has been created to assist Kennedy with his medical expenses.



The last thing Hunter Kennedy remembers before waking up on the ground around 5:30 the night of July 17 was a car driving next to him as he rode his e-bike near the intersection of Gilbert Road and Rawhide Avenue.

What they're saying:

"I was going north in the bike lane, doing nothing wrong, doing everything correctly," said Gilbert resident Hunter Kennedy.

Gilbert Police say witnesses saw that vehicle turn in front of Kennedy, causing him to crash, then leave the scene.

"Supposedly it's a gold SUV. A lot of people are saying, gold Range Rover," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says he woke up to a crowd of people huddled around him.

"Everything was really blurry. I couldn't really hear anything. I thought I was seeing the light," Kennedy said. "They were holding my head because it was a pretty big gash in my head."

Dig deeper:

The driver was nowhere to be found.

"I could never see myself doing something like that. Hit and running on someone like that. Especially on a bike, even in a car, anything at all," he added.

Hunter Kennedy is recovering from a head injury and road rash after a hit-and-run e-bike crash in Gilbert, Arizona on July 17, 2026.

‘Six staples in my head’

While he feels lucky to be alive, Kennedy’s recovery hasn’t been easy.

"I've got a pretty nasty bruise on my thigh. It's about 8 inches long. Some bad road rash. It's bloody on the inside of my eye, and six staples in my head," Kennedy explained.

He’s eager to get back to his two jobs.

"I’m out probably minimum three weeks to a month on both of my jobs," he said.

With police still searching for the driver, Kennedy is hoping the community can keep its eyes peeled for the gold SUV described by witnesses.

"I just need people to keep their eyes open. You know, like if I saw this story, I'd be doing the same thing. I mean, I've tried to help out when I can, whenever I see a local story," Kennedy said. "So just hoping people can help out as much as they can."

Gilbert Police are still searching for the driver.

What you can do:

If you know anything, send them a tip by clicking here. There’s also a GoFundMe set up to help Kennedy with his medical expenses.

Map of the area where the crash happened