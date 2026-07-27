T-Mobile users report outages; Extreme heat taking toll on cars | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a T-Mobile outage to a gruesome discovery in Phoenix, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 27, 2026.
1. Having problems with cell service today? You're not alone
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T-Mobile users reported issues with their cellular devices on Monday. Here's what to know.
2. Experts urge preventative car maintenance amid extreme heat
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Phoenix's extreme summer heat can cause battery failures, tire blowouts, and engine overheating. Mechanics share essential vehicle maintenance tips to prevent summer breakdowns.
3. Gruesome discovery inside Phoenix apartment
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A man and a woman were found dead on July 25 inside an apartment near 27th and Glenrosa avenues. Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
4. Trial begins for mother accused of killing her kids
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Opening statements began in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three young children inside the family’s home while suffering from what her attorneys say was severe postpartum psychosis.
5. U.S. orders emergency measures amid high power demand
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The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued an emergency order Sunday to keep Americans across 17 states powered as hot weather conditions continue.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Active monsoon storms trigger flash flood warnings across northern Arizona before near-record high temperatures hit the state. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the muggy conditions and extreme heat.
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