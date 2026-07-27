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Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
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Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:49 PM MDT until MON 7:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:49 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 6:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:09 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pima County

T-Mobile users report outages; Extreme heat taking toll on cars | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated July 27, 2026 6:14 PM MST Published July 27, 2026 6:10 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a T-Mobile outage to a gruesome discovery in Phoenix, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 27, 2026.

1. Having problems with cell service today? You're not alone

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T-Mobile outage: Users report issues with phone, signal
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T-Mobile outage: Users report issues with phone, signal

T-Mobile users reported issues with their cellular devices on Monday. Here's what to know.

2. Experts urge preventative car maintenance amid extreme heat

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Arizona summer: How high temperatures can damage your car
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Arizona summer: How high temperatures can damage your car

Phoenix's extreme summer heat can cause battery failures, tire blowouts, and engine overheating. Mechanics share essential vehicle maintenance tips to prevent summer breakdowns.

3. Gruesome discovery inside Phoenix apartment

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Man, woman found dead inside Phoenix apartment
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Man, woman found dead inside Phoenix apartment

A man and a woman were found dead on July 25 inside an apartment near 27th and Glenrosa avenues. Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

4. Trial begins for mother accused of killing her kids

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Lindsay Clancy ‘deliberately and meticulously killed’ her 3 children, prosecutor tells jury
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Lindsay Clancy ‘deliberately and meticulously killed’ her 3 children, prosecutor tells jury

Opening statements began in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three young children inside the family’s home while suffering from what her attorneys say was severe postpartum psychosis.

5. U.S. orders emergency measures amid high power demand

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DOE issues emergency order for western grid operator to use more resources to maintain power in 17 states
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DOE issues emergency order for western grid operator to use more resources to maintain power in 17 states

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued an emergency order Sunday to keep Americans across 17 states powered as hot weather conditions continue.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Severe storms, flash floods sweeping across parts of Arizona
Severe storms, flash floods sweeping across parts of Arizona

Severe storms, flash floods sweeping across parts of Arizona

Active monsoon storms trigger flash flood warnings across northern Arizona before near-record high temperatures hit the state. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the muggy conditions and extreme heat.

Get the Full Forecast

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