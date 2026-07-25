Man killed at Phoenix gas station after celebrating 22nd birthday, family says

The Brief Julio Angel Osife Diaz, 22, was shot and killed at an Arco gas station near 16th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix after celebrating his birthday. Phoenix Police detained 21-year-old suspect Jaheime Rashard Brown, who is facing a second-degree murder charge and being held on a $1 million bond. Family members say Osife Diaz was not the instigator in an argument preceding the shooting, and the family is holding car wash fundraisers to support costs.



The family of a 22-year-old man says after celebrating his birthday, he was shot to death by someone he did not know at a Phoenix gas station.

What we know:

Julio Angel Osife Diaz died just a few hours after leaving his birthday party. His family says he was on his way to his uncle's house when he stopped at the Arco gas station on 16th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix where he was shot and killed while defending his girlfriend. The family says his girlfriend shielded him, but the suspect continued firing shots.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on July 18 around 2 a.m. Osife Diaz was arguing with another man before it escalated to the shooting, but a family member who was with him that night says Osife Diaz was not the instigator.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Bianca Barlisto

Osife Diaz suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police say the two did not know each other.

Dig deeper:

Officers detained the suspect, 21-year-old Jaheime Rashard Brown.

The firearm used was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

What they're saying:

"He would never cause harm onto anybody. He was just starting his life. He comes from a huge family of support. He was just trying to make his way home," said Bianca Bilasto, Osife Diaz's mother.

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What you can do:

The family held a car wash fundraiser on July 25 and is holding another one at the Zona Smoke Shop on Central Avenue and Buckeye Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 26.

The family has set up a GoFundMe.

What's next:

Brown is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Map of where the shooting occurred.