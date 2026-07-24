Arizona lawmakers demand answers from FEMA after disaster declaration is denied

The Brief Arizona federal lawmakers are demanding answers from FEMA after the agency denied a major disaster declaration for flood-damaged areas in Gila and Mohave counties. Local officials say damages total nearly $100 million and rural communities lack the resources to fund recovery efforts on their own. Sen. Ruben Gallego says he is prepared to leverage votes on federal legislation to ensure affected communities receive the relief they need.



Federal lawmakers in Arizona are demanding answers from FEMA after the agency denied a major disaster declaration for flood-ravaged areas in Gila and Mohave counties.

What they're saying:

In an exclusive interview with FOX 10 reporter Nicole Krasean, Sen. Ruben Gallego shared ways he says lawmakers may be able to leverage votes to ensure recovery needs are met.

Gallego was one of seven federal lawmakers from Arizona who signed on for this demand for transparency from FEMA regarding the decisions that went into the declaration denial.

FEMA claimed that the flood damage from last September's deadly weather event didn't exceed state or local financial capabilities. However, leaders in the affected communities, including Globe Mayor Al Gameros, say the damages total nearly $100 million, and they do not have the resources in some of these rural communities to come up with that money.

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Dig deeper:

In the letter sent July 24, Arizona senators and congressmembers from both sides of the aisle ask a series of questions regarding the decision-making process that went into this denial, including requests for documents and damage assessments used to make FEMA's decision. Gallego says he is prepared to hold up legislation in Washington until he feels these affected communities are given the relief they need.

"For me and for some of my colleagues, we're going to have to look at what points of leverage we have," Gallego said. "At some point, they're going to need our vote for something and, in order for them to get our vote, I'm going to demand that FEMA make sure that they're taking care of Miami and Globe and that may be for example, when Florida has a natural disaster or when Texas has a big hurricane, and they come for my vote, that's where I'm going to demand that Arizona also gets taken care of."

What's next:

The letter lists Aug. 7 as a deadline for the requested materials and information to be sent to the legislators' offices.