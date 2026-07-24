Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
9
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 7:30 PM MST, Pinal County, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:35 PM MST until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Graham County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona lawmakers demand answers from FEMA after disaster declaration is denied

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Monsoons
Published July 24, 2026 6:21 PM MST
Published July 24, 2026 6:21 PM MST
Gallego fights for Globe and Miami flood relief
Gallego fights for Globe and Miami flood relief

Gallego fights for Globe and Miami flood relief

Sen. Ruben Gallego and Arizona lawmakers demand answers from FEMA after disaster relief was denied for Gila and Mohave counties. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

The Brief

    • Arizona federal lawmakers are demanding answers from FEMA after the agency denied a major disaster declaration for flood-damaged areas in Gila and Mohave counties.
    • Local officials say damages total nearly $100 million and rural communities lack the resources to fund recovery efforts on their own.
    • Sen. Ruben Gallego says he is prepared to leverage votes on federal legislation to ensure affected communities receive the relief they need.

PHOENIX - Federal lawmakers in Arizona are demanding answers from FEMA after the agency denied a major disaster declaration for flood-ravaged areas in Gila and Mohave counties.

What they're saying:

In an exclusive interview with FOX 10 reporter Nicole Krasean, Sen. Ruben Gallego shared ways he says lawmakers may be able to leverage votes to ensure recovery needs are met.

Gallego was one of seven federal lawmakers from Arizona who signed on for this demand for transparency from FEMA regarding the decisions that went into the declaration denial.

FEMA claimed that the flood damage from last September's deadly weather event didn't exceed state or local financial capabilities. However, leaders in the affected communities, including Globe Mayor Al Gameros, say the damages total nearly $100 million, and they do not have the resources in some of these rural communities to come up with that money.

Related

Globe flood recovery: FEMA denies major disaster declaration for Arizona community
article

Globe flood recovery: FEMA denies major disaster declaration for Arizona community

FEMA has denied the state of Arizona's appeal for a major disaster declaration following devastating floods in Globe.

Dig deeper:

In the letter sent July 24, Arizona senators and congressmembers from both sides of the aisle ask a series of questions regarding the decision-making process that went into this denial, including requests for documents and damage assessments used to make FEMA's decision. Gallego says he is prepared to hold up legislation in Washington until he feels these affected communities are given the relief they need.

"For me and for some of my colleagues, we're going to have to look at what points of leverage we have," Gallego said. "At some point, they're going to need our vote for something and, in order for them to get our vote, I'm going to demand that FEMA make sure that they're taking care of Miami and Globe and that may be for example, when Florida has a natural disaster or when Texas has a big hurricane, and they come for my vote, that's where I'm going to demand that Arizona also gets taken care of."

What's next:

The letter lists Aug. 7 as a deadline for the requested materials and information to be sent to the legislators' offices.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Sen. Ruben Gallego, Globe Mayor Al Gameros, FEMA, and a letter sent by Arizona federal lawmakers.

MonsoonsSevere WeatherGila CountyRuben GallegoNewsArizona PoliticsMohave County