Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
9
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 7:30 PM MST, Pinal County, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:35 PM MST until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Graham County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Amazon Prime refund deadline; Mesa woman accused of attacking her sister | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 24, 2026 6:27 PM MST
Published July 24, 2026 6:27 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From Amazon Prime refunds, to a stranded Jeep trek, and a Cyclospora warning - here are your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 24, 2026.

1. Amazon Prime settlement: How to claim if you're eligible

Featured

Amazon Prime settlement: How eligible customers can claim refunds before July 27 deadline
article

Amazon Prime settlement: How eligible customers can claim refunds before July 27 deadline

Eligible Amazon Prime customers have until July 27 to claim refunds of up to $51 from Amazon’s $2.5 billion FTC settlement.

2. A father and son's arduous journey after their Jeep got stuck

Featured

Father and son trek 5 hours without water after getting rental Jeep stuck in remote Arizona desert
article

Father and son trek 5 hours without water after getting rental Jeep stuck in remote Arizona desert

Out of water and miles from help, a father and teen son hiked through the Arizona desert in 114-degree heat for cell signal after their rental Jeep got stuck.

3. Woman accused of beating her sister

Featured

76-year-old Mesa woman caught on camera beating elderly sister with 2x4, police say
article

76-year-old Mesa woman caught on camera beating elderly sister with 2x4, police say

A neighbor’s video captured a shocking scene in Mesa: Police say a 76-year-old woman was caught on camera brutally beating her elderly sister with a 2x4.

4. Ex-'Teacher of the Year" accused of sexual misconduct

Featured

Ex-'Teacher of the Year,' assistant principal arrested on child sex charges
article

Ex-'Teacher of the Year,' assistant principal arrested on child sex charges

A former Mississippi educator is in custody after authorities reported she had sexual relations with a student.

5. Cyclosporiasis: Doctors warn of dangerous trend

Featured

Arizona Cyclospora cases reach 36 as doctors warn of dangerous weight loss trend
article

Arizona Cyclospora cases reach 36 as doctors warn of dangerous weight loss trend

Health experts urge caution as social media posts joke about getting Cyclospora for weight loss. Doctors warn the parasite can cause severe dehydration and hospitalizations.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Heat wave expected to persist in Arizona
Heat wave expected to persist in Arizona

Heat wave expected to persist in Arizona

Phoenix weather is seeing triple digits. Maricopa County and Southern Arizona have issued an air quality alert. The Valley could see highs in the upper 110s this weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews