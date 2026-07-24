Arizona weather forecast: Heat wave brings 116-degree temps to Phoenix, extreme heat warnings across the state

The Brief Extreme heat warnings are in effect across Arizona with forecast highs in Phoenix reaching 116 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Storm chances increase slightly over Northern and Eastern Arizona before reaching a 20% chance in Phoenix from Saturday evening through Monday. High temperatures are expected to drop to 110 degrees on Sunday and 107 degrees by Saturday as cloud cover and storms increase .



A ridge of high pressure has centered over Arizona, bringing significant heat impacts across the region over the next several days.

What to Expect This Weekend:

For Phoenix, northwestern Pinal County, and most of far western Arizona, an extreme heat warning went into effect on Thursday and will continue through Monday. In southeastern Arizona, as well as the Grand Canyon, Marble Canyon, and Glen Canyon, extreme heat warnings went into effect on Friday morning. The warning ends Saturday evening in southeastern Arizona and Sunday in the Grand Canyon area, where the alert is specifically in effect below 4,000 feet.

The forecast high reaches 116 degrees in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. Currently, the record high is 116 degrees for Friday and 119 degrees for Saturday, meaning temperatures may tie or break the record.

While conditions remain hot, isolated to scattered storms remain possible over northern and eastern Arizona. Storm potential increases slightly on Saturday, with higher chances arriving by Saturday evening and Sunday. In Phoenix, dry but slightly humid conditions will persist on Friday and Saturday before storm chances rise to 20% from Saturday evening through Monday. Any late-weekend storms will bring the potential for flooding, strong winds, blowing dust, and lightning.

Forecast high temperatures drop to 110 degrees on Sunday and 107 degrees by Saturday due to additional cloud cover and passing storms.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week will remain near or above 110 degrees, accompanied by isolated shower and storm chances in Phoenix during late evenings and nights. Morning low temperatures will remain uncomfortable, staying in the 90s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.