Viral video shows Tempe cop 'strike' woman, PD says — bodycam released after police say she struck first

The Brief Tempe Police have launched an administrative investigation after video posted to social media showed an officer striking a woman during a late-night arrest on Mill Avenue. Court records show Eryn Kelise Bonner, 21, faces felony charges for aggravated assault on a first responder and resisting arrest after police say she interfered in a brawl and punched an officer in the face. Department officials and the local police union released surveillance and bodycam footage, maintaining that the short online clip leaves out critical context leading up to the officer's use of force.



A viral video circulating on social media showing a Tempe police officer knocking a woman to the ground during a late-night arrest on Mill Avenue has sparked public outrage, but court records and police union representatives contend the clip leaves out crucial context leading up to the confrontation.

What we know:

The incident, which took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning outside the CASA and Sunbar nightclubs on Mill Avenue, led to the arrest of 21-year-old Eryn Kelise Bonner on felony charges of aggravated assault on a first responder and resisting arrest. While online critics accuse officers of using excessive force, police documents and official statements maintain that Bonner repeatedly interfered with officers trying to detain suspects in an active brawl, eventually punching an officer multiple times in the face before force was used to subdue her.

Eryn Kelise Bonner (Maricopa County)

The controversy gained traction after Facebook user Quinn Gamino shared a brief video showing an officer throwing a punch at a woman during an arrest around 1:45 a.m. on July 19. The post called on the public to share the clip and expose the officer's actions, alleging the woman was merely standing nearby while her partner was involved in a fight.

Watch Quinn Gamino's video on Facebook.

The other side:

However, court documents paint a starkly different picture of the encounter. According to police reports, three Tempe police bike squad officers were actively trying to arrest two men involved in a physical fight when Bonner allegedly intervened by standing behind officers and physically trying to pull one of the detained suspects away. Officers shoved Bonner back and gave multiple verbal orders to step back, but police say she repeatedly re-engaged and pushed her body between officers while they struggled to control the suspects.

After being shoved back a second time, Bonner allegedly raised her fists and aggressively approached an officer in a fighting stance. When the officer tried to place her under arrest, both fell to the ground during the struggle. According to the arrest report, Bonner then struck the officer in the face five to six times while he was on top of her attempting to gain control. The officer responded by "striking Bonner once in the face" to stop the assault, allowing police to finally place her in handcuffs.

Dig deeper:

The arresting officer sustained a 3-to-4-inch laceration to his forearm, wrist scratches and facial pain from the strikes.

What they're saying:

In a statement released by the Tempe Officers Association, union president Rob Ferraro defended the officer's actions, emphasizing that body-worn camera and venue surveillance footage tell a far different story than a short snippet on social media. Ferraro said that officers make tens of thousands of contacts annually with force used in less than one percent of cases, adding that allowing someone to actively interfere with an ongoing arrest creates severe safety risks for officers, suspects and bystanders alike.

"Too often today, police officers are judged by a few seconds of cellphone video that begins after critical events have already occurred," Ferraro said. "That is exactly what happened here."

In response to questions from FOX 10, the Tempe Police Department issued the following statement:

"We recognize the concerns raised by video of this incident and understand why members of our community have questions. Any use of force by a police officer is taken seriously and warrants careful review.

Based on the information available at this stage, the video circulating online captures only part of a rapidly evolving encounter. While the footage raises understandable concerns, it does not provide the full context of the events leading up to the use of force.

To help provide additional context, we are releasing four video clips that show different portions and perspectives of the incident. While these videos offer a broader view of the encounter than the short clip circulating online, they are only one part of our ongoing review, which also includes body-worn camera footage, witness statements, and all other available evidence.

We have initiated a thorough administrative investigation to determine whether the officer's actions were consistent with Tempe Police Department policy, training, and our core values of Professionalism, Excellence, and Compassion. That review will include the actions of everyone involved in the incident and the totality of the circumstances our officers faced.

We are committed to conducting a fair, objective, and transparent review. If our investigation determines that department policy was violated, we will take appropriate action. We ask for patience as we complete a comprehensive review rather than relying on a single video clip or initial impressions.

We will provide additional information as we are able while protecting the integrity of the investigation."

What's next:

Bonner was booked into the Tempe City Jail and later released with electronic monitoring and curfew restrictions. Court records show she is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on August 3, followed by a preliminary hearing on August 6.

Map of where the confrontation with police occurred: