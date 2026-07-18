Murder suspect fires at Mesa police after barricading inside apartment

The Brief A homicide suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds at Mesa police officers after barricading himself inside an apartment complex on Friday night. Officers originally responded to a shots-fired call around 11 p.m. on July 17 near Dobson and Broadway Road, where they discovered a dead man. The suspect sustained minor injuries after police used a bean bag shotgun and a Taser to subdue him, and he was subsequently hospitalized.



A homicide suspect is accused of firing at Mesa police officers after barricading himself inside an apartment complex on Friday night.

What we know:

Mesa Police responded to a call regarding shots fired around 11 p.m. on July 17 at an apartment complex near Dobson and Broadway Road.

A man was found dead "with obvious signs of trauma," but the suspect had left before officers arrived. When the suspect was found, he barricaded himself inside an apartment.

"While attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with the suspect, the suspect fired multiple rounds at officers," the police department said. "This is when the officer-involved shooting occurred."

Dig deeper:

The suspect eventually got out of the apartment, but would not cooperate with police. Officers said they used a bean bag shotgun and Taser to tame the man. He suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.

No one was hit by any shots fired, and no officers were hurt in the incident.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the initial shots-fired call are unknown, along with the victim's exact injuries.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not released, and it is unclear if the suspect has been released from the hospital or is in custody.

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