2026 Election: Former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely projected to win Arizona GOP Congressional District 1 primary

The Brief The Associated Press is projecting Jay Feely to win the GOP primary for Arizona's 1st Congressional District. A winner has yet to be projected in the Democratic primary for the same seat.



The Associated Press is projecting Jay Feely to win the Republican Party primary for Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

Big picture view:

Feely is one of three candidates in the GOP primary, competing against Joseph Chaplik and John Trobough for the nomination.

The incumbent for this district, David Schweikert, is running in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

The backstory:

According to his campaign website, Feely played for 14 years in the NFL, and was with six teams from 2001 to 2014. The Associated Press states that Feely was once a kicker for the Arizona Cardinals.

Following his football career, Feely became an NFL analyst, and served on the school board for Gilbert Christian High School from 2016 to 2020.

Feely, per the AP, had President Donald Trump’s endorsement, but has been dogged by criticism for living outside the district.

The other side:

The Democratic Party primary for the seat, meanwhile, features four candidates: Marlene Galán-Woods, Rick McCartney, Amish Shah, and Jonathan Treble. The Associated Press has yet to project a winner for that race as of 8:38 p.m. on July 21.