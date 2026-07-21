2026 Election: Katie Hobbs projected to face GOP's Andy Biggs in general election

The Brief Republican Andy Biggs and Democrat Katie Hobbs are projected to advance to the November election. Hobbs, who is the incumbent governor, ran unopposed. Biggs was one of four candidates in the GOP primary.



The Associated Press is projecting that incumbent Democrat Katie Hobbs and GOP's Andy Biggs will advance to the general election in November.

What we know:

Biggs, who is currently a Congressman, ran in a GOP primary that featured three other candidates: Ken Miceli, Scott Neely, and David Schweikert.

Meanwhile, Democrat Katie Hobbs ran unopposed in her party's gubernatorial primary.

What they're saying:

In a post made to Facebook, Gov. Hobbs said she is "grateful to every Arizonan who’s already shown up for this campaign."

"This will be a close race, but I’m excited to be in this fight with all of you to keep Arizona moving forward," read a portion of her post.

Biggs also posted on his X account before results started to come in, telling people to "let's get ready to win BIG."

The backstory:

According to the Associated Press, Biggs built a national profile as chair of the House Freedom Caucus from 2019 to 2022, and as a staunch defender of President Donald Trump.

The AP states that during the campaign, GOP gubernatorial candidate Schweikert argued that Biggs is unelectable. Schweikert, however, struggled to raise money and was not able to overcome Biggs' advantages, which included an endorsement from Trump.

The other side:

Hobbs' campaign has wasted no time in attacking Biggs. In an email sent on the night of July 21, her campaign announced the release of a new video that attacked Biggs' record in Congress.

Officials with Hobbs' campaign say the video "details Biggs' record of siding with billionaires over working families."

"Biggs’ extreme record speaks for itself. The more Arizonans learn about Biggs, the more they'll realize he's one BIG problem Arizona can't afford," wrote the Communications Director for the Hobbs campaign, Michael Beyer.

What's next:

The election in November will determine if Hobbs gets another term as governor.

Both Biggs and Hobbs will need to select a running mate in the coming days. That running mate will serve as the state's first Lieutenant Governor should their campaign win the race.

In June, Biggs touched on who he would like to see from the role.

"I want someone who understands the legislative process but also understands the executive process," Biggs said. "When I talk about process, I'm talking about dealing with the agencies and the departments."

At the time, Hobbs declined to comment on the position of Lieutenant Governor.

Featured article